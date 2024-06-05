Poonam Pandey BOLD BIKINI pictures: 6 times the ONLYFAN actress flaunted her cleavage, toned body

Poonam Pandey often takes the internet by storm as she posts hot pictures in a bikini.

2011 World Cup Promise

Poonam Pandey gained attention during the 2011 Cricket World Cup when she promised to strip naked if the Indian cricket team won the tournament. Although India won, she didn't follow through due to objections from authorities.

Nude Yoga Video

In 2012, Pandey released a video performing yoga poses naked, which sparked outrage and garnered widespread criticism for its explicit content.

Social Media Posts

Poonam Pandey frequently posts provocative and semi-nude pictures on social media platforms, leading to controversies and backlash from conservative groups and individuals.

Police Complaints

She has been involved in several legal issues, including filing complaints against her for indecent exposure and obscenity due to her explicit social media posts.

Adult Content Ventures

Pandey ventured into adult content production and distribution, which drew criticism for promoting pornography and objectifying women.

Inflammatory Statements

Pandey has made controversial statements in interviews and on social media, often stirring up debates and attracting negative attention due to her bold and provocative remarks.