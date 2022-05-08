Pooja Hegde's career is in trouble despite three films this year?

Actor Pooja Hegde was seen in three big-budget films this year. Yet, none of the three films that starred her, could show their magic in the box office collection. Is the actor’s career in trouble?

Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actresses of the South. She has worked in many super hit films. Pooja's career got new heights with superhit films such as Maharshi, Most Eligible Bachelor and Ala Vaikuntha Puram, but the year 2022 is proving to be a bit difficult for her career. The image of her superstar actor has taken a turn, especially after delivering three films that were not so successful at the box office.

Delivering back-to-back films that showed no charm at the box office: After Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas as the male protagonist, Pooja was seen in Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast, and Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan-starrer Acharya. None of the three films were able to make good business at the box office, contrary to the expectations that were there will these big-budget films. The reason why the films could not show any magic is attributed to be lack of a stronger script, reportedly. ALSO READ: Beast actress Pooja Hegde looks her sensual best in these latest saree pics

According to reports, there are talks that Pooja Hegde might be cast in the upcoming film 'Bhavde Yudu Bhagat Singh', but it has not been confirmed yet. Helmed by Harish Shankar, reports have claimed that Pooja may miss out on this opportunity since whether it is a sports race or a professional front, everyone wants to place their bets on a winning candidate.

While Pooja Hegde's career seems to be taking a beating after the three films, media reports are suggestive that the filmmakers may consider two other popular actresses from the South who are on a rise. These include the names of Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh. While Rashmika’s superhit film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun in lead, has given her an edge over other actors, Keerthy Suresh is another name that might be considered. Keerthy, who gained fame after films such as ‘Good Luck Sakhi’, will next be seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata', is also being seen as one of the choices for the makers. ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, 5 South beauties you must follow for fitness inspiration

