PM Narendra Modi destroyed my life, gave me sleepless nights, says Rakhi Sawant (Watch)

Rakhi Sawant was spotted at the airport, talking to the media about her booster dose. She claimed she hadn’t slept for two nights and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

Today, Rakhi Sawant was sighted at the airport in Mumbai. She informed the photographers that she would see her lover Adil Khan since she wasn't feeling well. (Video)

According to the actress, she hasn't slept for the past two nights and she blames Narendra Modi. "My life has been wrecked," she said.



Modi Ji has ruined my life. For the past two nights, I haven't slept. I've been unable to sleep since receiving my booster dosage.



My heartbeat is really fast. I'm exhausted. My face has been puffy. I find it difficult to stay asleep for even a half-hour. I'm in a very bad situation. To put it simply, I'm looking for Adil. There, I'll meet him.



"I believe that this booster should only be provided to senior individuals," she continued. This booster dosage resembles Shilajit or Viagra. This booster creates a fire within you. She then instructed the photographers only to take it once they turned 60.



Rakhi Sawant published a video of herself receiving the Covid-19 booster dosage on Instagram two days ago. People have been mocking her now that she criticises PM Modi for the booster dosage. Also Read: Kichcha Sudeep turned designer for Vikrant Rona; here's what we know

