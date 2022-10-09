Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Sahar Afsha? Bhojpuri Actress quits films for Islam

    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    Sahar Afsha, a Bhojpuri actress, quits the entertainment industry to follow Islam. She announced her choice by stating that she wanted to seek Allah's pardon and make amends.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri actress Sahar Afsha has quit the entertainment industry for Islam, as her profession is not allowed in her religion. She released this information via her Instagram account. Sahar is not the first actress to value her faith more than creativity and showbiz. In reality, prior actresses Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan also left the entertainment industry, expressing a desire to convert to Islam.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Announcing the decision, she said she wanted to repent before Allah and seek forgiveness. She revealed her decision a couple of weeks ago on Instagram, where she wrote, "Dear Brothers and Sisters, in the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I want to let you know that I have chosen to leave Showbiz and will no longer be involved. I want to live my future life in accordance with Islamic teachings and with Allah's blessings."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I'm grateful to my fans for bestowing upon me many blessings, including fame, honor, and fortune. I had not even pictured this life in my childhood. I stumbled into this industry just by chance and kept on growing. But now I have decided to renounce my Showbiz lifestyle, repent before Allah, and seek His forgiveness. I intend to live my next life according to the commands and preachings of Allah. Hence, I request everyone to pray that Allah accepts my repentance, blesses me with the strength to live in line with my resolve to spend my life upholding the laws of my Creator and serving mankind, and gives me the perseverance to do so. And I hope that I will be remembered not for my past life but for the life to come."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Notably, actress Zaira Wasim announced her retirement from performing in June 2019 and claimed her allegiance to Islam. Actress Sana Khan quit acting in October 2020, professing her devotion to Allah. Sahar Afsha has now revealed that she is also quitting the movie business for similar reasons.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pakistani musician Abdullah Qureshi recently made a similar choice, who declared on October 6, 2022, that he was leaving the music business to follow Islam.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Who is Sahar Afsha? 
    Indian actress Sahar Afsha is known for playing Maitri in the Telugu film "Karta Karma Kriya" and for co-starring with Khesari Lal Yadav in the Bhojpuri film "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakna 3." He also produced the music video for Wise Toh Teri Yaad in 2020. Sahar recently appeared with Pradeep Pandey Chintu in the Bhojpuri movie Vivah 2.
     

