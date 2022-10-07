Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures and Video: Keerthy Suresh bought BMW X7 and took her dog for a drive-WATCH

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 8:10 AM IST

    Popular South actress Keerthy Suresh is the new owner of an SUV which belongs to the BMW X7 series. Actress shared pictures and video on her social media-take a look

    South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is well-known and well-respected in the Tollywood community. The actress who won the National Film Award dazzled viewers in movies like Mhanati, Rang De, Vaashi, and Annaatthe.
     

    The actress is active on social media and frequently posts cute photos of herself. The diva uploaded a photo of her brand-new vehicle. A red heart emoji is used to say, "Celebration, joyous days, and some great meals."
     

    The actress Keerthy Suresh decided to dress up like a desi girl for Dussehra by donning a brilliant yellow costume.

    After finishing the pooja procedures, Keerthy Suresh is also seen driving her automobile. She may be seen admiring her automobile and her beloved dog in the most recent photos. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    The actress recently got the Phytonic Blue colour choice, for those who don't know. Design based on the appearance of the BMW X7 series SUV. The SUV has high-end amenities, such as perforated leather inside the upholstery.

    The SUV's enormous 12.3-inch instrument panel has an integrated heads-up display, making it technologically advanced (HUD). Additionally, it has a second 12.3-inch infotainment system screen. The SUV also has a Harman audio setup. The infotainment system has various connected technology in addition to its unique iDrive interface.
     

    In terms of features, the BMW X7 includes gesture controls. You can use gestures to access functions such as volume control and other capabilities. Lane monitoring, self-levelling adaptive suspension, ambient lighting, a four-zone climate control system, and other features are also included.
     

    On the work front, Keerthy will next be featured in Dasara, an action-drama directed by Srikanth Odela. Also Read: Pictures: Disha Patani slays in SEXY white slip-on dress; leaves fans drooling for more

    Dasara, produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, stars superstar Nani as the protagonist. The highly anticipated picture is set to hit theatres on March 30, next year. Also Read: Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower; shares pics with Ranbir Kapoor and family

