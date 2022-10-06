Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Disha Patani slays in SEXY white slip-on dress; leaves fans drooling for more

    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 9:17 PM IST

    Actor Disha Patani has again charmed her Instagram followers, this time with a sexy white slip-on dress. These gorgeous photographs of the 'Ek Villain Returns' star has left her fans drooling for more. Check out:

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Actor Disha Patani never takes a day off from impressing her fans. The 'Ek Villain Returns' star wows her Instagram followers regularly, and on Thursday, she stunned them with a white slip-on dress.

    Also see: Sexy in black! Disha Patani flaunts curves in a tight leather dress

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Looking drop-dead gorgeous, Disha Patani shared her breakfast look in a strappy white slip-on dress with smocked detail on the bust. "Feeling like myself 🐤" she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which also had a photograph of a duck at the end.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha kept her breakfast look simple with medium-sized loops, pair of sunglasses and her hair untied, natural, and well-volumised. With minimalistic makeup, the diva looked dreamy as she enjoyed her plate of pancakes.

    Also read: Who is Akanksha Sharma? Meet Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend after Disha Patani

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    One of the photographs shared was a close-up in which Disha Patani looked elsewhere as she sported a coy smile. Fans of the stunning actress, known for her charming facial features and well-toned body, were only left drooling for more.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation a few days ago. The actor flaunted her bikini body in a white bralette and matching bottoms.

    Also see: Disha Patani flaunts bikini body in white bralette

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    In August, Disha Patani wowed her fans by sharing a video of her Filmfare Awards 2022 photoshoot. The actor donned a white bikini top with a matching-coloured skirt. The mini skirt that she wore for the dance performance came with many frills dangling from it. She paired it with white boots, chunky bracelets and earrings and wore a hair accessory that looked like a crown. Now, isn't the diva a true Queen of the hearts?

    Also watch: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani shows sensuous moves in bikini top, skirt

