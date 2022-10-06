Pictures: Disha Patani slays in SEXY white slip-on dress; leaves fans drooling for more

Actor Disha Patani has again charmed her Instagram followers, this time with a sexy white slip-on dress. These gorgeous photographs of the 'Ek Villain Returns' star has left her fans drooling for more. Check out:

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Actor Disha Patani never takes a day off from impressing her fans. The 'Ek Villain Returns' star wows her Instagram followers regularly, and on Thursday, she stunned them with a white slip-on dress. Also see: Sexy in black! Disha Patani flaunts curves in a tight leather dress

Looking drop-dead gorgeous, Disha Patani shared her breakfast look in a strappy white slip-on dress with smocked detail on the bust. "Feeling like myself 🐤" she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which also had a photograph of a duck at the end.

Disha kept her breakfast look simple with medium-sized loops, pair of sunglasses and her hair untied, natural, and well-volumised. With minimalistic makeup, the diva looked dreamy as she enjoyed her plate of pancakes. Also read: Who is Akanksha Sharma? Meet Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend after Disha Patani

One of the photographs shared was a close-up in which Disha Patani looked elsewhere as she sported a coy smile. Fans of the stunning actress, known for her charming facial features and well-toned body, were only left drooling for more.

Disha Patani shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation a few days ago. The actor flaunted her bikini body in a white bralette and matching bottoms. Also see: Disha Patani flaunts bikini body in white bralette

