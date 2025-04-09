Kannappa: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to promote film

Read Full Article

Choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Vishnu Manchu met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his office in Lucknow to promote their upcoming film Kannappa on Wednesday.

The film artists were accompanied by the Chancellor of Mohan Babu University, Mohan Babu and Vinay Maheshwari. During the visit, CM Adityanath signed the poster of Kannapaa and extended his best wishes to the team for the success of the film.

The Kannappa team gifted CM Yogi Adityanath a glass painting and other presents before snapping group pictures with him.

For the visit, Prabhu Deva donned a pink shirt and paired it with white pants. The Kannappa lead star, Vishnu Manchu, donned blue jeans and a grey shirt for the meet. The actor also wore a beaded necklace to showcase his spiritual side of the personality, which also resonated with the religious Hindu theme of the movie Kannappa.







Kannappa is a mythological epic that tells the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva. It was originally slated to be released on April 25, but the makers recently postponed the release date.

The new dates for the movies have not been announced yet.

The film stars Vishnu Manchu as Kannapp, alongside Preity Mukhundhan. Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal deliver powerhouse performances.

As for Prabhu Deva, the actor is reportedly set to choreograph a song in the movie.

Earlier this year, the actor introduced his son, Rishii Ragvendar Deva, through an energetic dance video.

The legendary dancer took to his Instagram account to share a video of the father-son duo performing together. The video showed Prabhu Deva and his son dancing on stage, with fans cheering them on.

