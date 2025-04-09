user
Adolescence: Crime Miniseries climbs to no.4 on Netflix's popular series list

The crime miniseries Adolescence climbs to No.4 on Netflix's Most Popular list, gaining 17.8 million views from March 31 to April 6, surpassing major shows like Bridgerton.

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 9, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

The popular crime miniseries 'Adolescence' is still going strong on Netflix, as the British show has now reached the fourth spot on Netflix's Most Popular English TV list, climbing from ninth place just last week, reported Deadline.

According to the publication, from March 31 to April 6, the show pulled in another 17.8 million views, indicating that viewers are still hooked on it even a month after its release.

According to Deadline, with 65 days left in its premiere window, the series has already beaten the viewership numbers of shows like Bridgerton, The Night Agent (Season 1), and Stranger Things (Season 3)

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, the documentary 'Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer' took second place this week with 13 million views, while the medical drama 'Pulse' had a slower start with 6.5 million views. 'The Residence' dropped to fifth place with 4.6 million views.

On the film side, Sofia Carson's 'The Life List' held the top movie spot with 29.2 million views for the second week in a row.

As per Deadline, 'Adolescence' keeps growing at this pace, it might soon overtake even Stranger Things 4, which currently sits at 140.7 million views. As of now, Dahmer holds third place with 115.6 million.

Adolescence is a British crime drama miniseries created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini.

The four-episode series follows the arrest of a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who is accused of murdering a female classmate. What also makes the series a masterclass is that each episode is filmed in a single, continuous take.

Graham, who is the co-creator of the show, also plays Eddie Miller, the father of the accused Jamie Miller.

The series premiered on Netflix on March 13 and has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, direction, and performances. 

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible set for thrilling Cannes launch

Latest Videos
