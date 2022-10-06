Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower; shares pics with Ranbir Kapoor and family

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are awaiting the arrival of their first child. A baby shower was organised for the soon-to-be mommy at the couple’s ‘Vastu’ residence on Wednesday. Alia shared a few pictures from the event, showing glimpses of the celebrations.

The baby shower of mom-to-be Alia Bhatt was organised on Wednesday as she and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor await the arrive of their first baby. The ceremony, which was attended by the couple’s close family and friends, was held at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai, the same venue where they tied the knot early this year. While glimpses from the baby shower made rounds on social media on Wednesday, Alia herself dropped some pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram feed.

Alia Bhatt shared pictures that featured herself with Ranbir Kapoor, their families and friends. Among the photos that she posted, three are of the soon-to-be parents, and one of those shows them performing the puja for baby.

While Alia Bhatt wore a sunny yellow salwar suit, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a peach and white kurta pyjama set.

The other three photos that Alia Bhatt shared are of her with their family and friends. In that, one picture is with the entire Kapoor clan, including Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu and sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni. that arrived for the function.

Another picture showed the Bhatts – Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt and Aunt Tina, posing with Alia Bhatt.

In the third picture, Alia Bhatt was clicked with her best friends including actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The entire girl gang was dressed in traditional attire.

