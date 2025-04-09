RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations

Read Full Article

Content creator and film producer RJ Mahvash recently took to social media to show her support for cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal amid the swirling dating rumours. Known for being in the public eye due to speculations about her relationship with Chahal, Mahvash publicly expressed her solidarity with the cricketer during the IPL match on April 8.

Attending the IPL Match

On April 8, Mahvash was observed at the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings, when she enthusiastically supported Chahal's squad. Several photos and videos of woman in the stands rapidly circulated on social media, sparking speculation about her relationship to Chahal.

A Supportive Instagram Post

The day after the match, Mahvash posted a selfie with Chahal on Instagram. Her caption said, "Always by your side, through thick and thin!" We're all here for you, @yuzi_chahal23," she wrote, reiterating her support and highlighting their deep connection.

Addressing the Dating Speculations

In light of ongoing dating rumours, Mahvash took to her Instagram story to further clarify her stance, re-sharing her supportive message and adding: "Here to support the kings this year... cz dosti tameez se nibhaate hai hum bhai."

Recently, in a podcast, Mahvash mentioned she is "single but happy" and humorously remarked that she’s someone who "dates to marry." This latest clarification serves to distance her from the ongoing speculations surrounding her relationship with Chahal.

