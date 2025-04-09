user
user icon

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations

RJ Mahvash shared a heartfelt post supporting Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating rumours. She attended an IPL match and cleared the air about their relationship.
 

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations NTI
Nancy Tiwari
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

Content creator and film producer RJ Mahvash recently took to social media to show her support for cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal amid the swirling dating rumours. Known for being in the public eye due to speculations about her relationship with Chahal, Mahvash publicly expressed her solidarity with the cricketer during the IPL match on April 8.

Attending the IPL Match

On April 8, Mahvash was observed at the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings, when she enthusiastically supported Chahal's squad. Several photos and videos of woman in the stands rapidly circulated on social media, sparking speculation about her relationship to Chahal.

A Supportive Instagram Post

The day after the match, Mahvash posted a selfie with Chahal on Instagram. Her caption said, "Always by your side, through thick and thin!" We're all here for you, @yuzi_chahal23," she wrote, reiterating her support and highlighting their deep connection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

Addressing the Dating Speculations

In light of ongoing dating rumours, Mahvash took to her Instagram story to further clarify her stance, re-sharing her supportive message and adding: "Here to support the kings this year... cz dosti tameez se nibhaate hai hum bhai."

Recently, in a podcast, Mahvash mentioned she is "single but happy" and humorously remarked that she’s someone who "dates to marry." This latest clarification serves to distance her from the ongoing speculations surrounding her relationship with Chahal.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Chahal’s Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Adolescence: Crime Miniseries climbs to no.4 on Netflix's popular series list NTI

Adolescence: Crime Miniseries climbs to no.4 on Netflix's popular series list

Atlee accused of copying film poster from 'Dune'? Check here ATG

Atlee accused of copying film poster from 'Dune'? Check here

Kannappa: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to promote film NTI

Kannappa: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to promote film

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal's Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch) NTI

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Chahal’s Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch)

Id rather check into a mental hospital...', Kunal Kamra REJECTS Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' ATG

'I'd rather check into a mental hospital...', Kunal Kamra REJECTS Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'

Recent Stories

'No divide and rule in Bengal': Mamata Banerjee tells Muslims not to be provoked over Waqf Act shk

'No divide and rule in Bengal': Mamata Banerjee tells Muslims not to be provoked over Waqf Act

Get loan upto Rs 1 crore in 10 minutes! Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Finance launches digital loan against securities gcw

Get loan upto Rs 1 crore in 10 minutes! Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Finance launches digital loan against securities

ISPL star Abhishek Dalhor joins Kolkata Knight Riders as net bowler for IPL shk

ISPL star Abhishek Dalhor joins Kolkata Knight Riders as net bowler for IPL

Fully-fit Neeraj Chopra set to begin 2025 season in Doha, eyes consistency, distance shk

Fully-fit Neeraj Chopra set to begin 2025 season in Doha, eyes consistency, distance

Uber's lost & found 2024: Mumbai leads as most forgetful city; gold biscuits, burner among items left behind shk

Uber's lost & found 2024: Mumbai leads as most forgetful city; gold biscuits, burner among items left behind

Recent Videos

Delhi Parents Protest Outside DPS Dwarka Over Steep Private School Fee Hike | Asianet Newsable

Delhi Parents Protest Outside DPS Dwarka Over Steep Private School Fee Hike | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farooq Abdullah Breaks Silence Amid J&K Assembly Ruckus: 'Dushmano Ki Aawaz...' | Asianet Newsable

Farooq Abdullah Breaks Silence Amid J&K Assembly Ruckus: 'Dushmano Ki Aawaz...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Video Icon
Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Video Icon