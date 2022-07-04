Pictures: Is Malaika Arora, India's Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce? Check out her nude see-through gown

The 48-year-old B-Town diva, Malaika Arora is a fashionista, from having a toned figure to keeping her style game on point. Many times fans call her India's Jennifer lopez

Malaika Arora, who has over 15.2 million Instagram followers, is a devoted user of the platform and frequently updates it with enthralling images and videos to amuse her online community. Every time she leaves her residence, the 48-year-old B-Town dance diva turns heads. Malaika Arora is a great fashionista, from having a toned figure to keeping her style game on point.

Malaika Arora attended Miss India 2022 grand finale looking like the epitome of glam in a nude see-through dress adorned with gold sequins. On social media, the star's images and videos are trending.

Malaika Arora looked stunning in the gown, which had touches of shimmering gold. We can safely claim that her hottest-ever look left her admirers and friends speechless. On one of her images, an admirer said, "She was giving Kim Kardashian vibes."



With matching rings on her fingers and a golden and green neckpiece, she enhanced her appearance. She maintained a neat hairstyle and carried a vibrant, sparkly handbag. Malaika Arora certainly radiated beauty in her stylish golden attire.

Malaika Arora's show-stopping wardrobe may halt the flow of fashion on any given day. She is one of those famous people that like wearing eye-catching attire with panache!

Ultimately, Malaika's glam options were black winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip colour, dazzling highlighter, flushed cheeks, sharp contouring, dewy base, delicate eye shadow, and heavy mascara on the lashes, and on-fleek brows.