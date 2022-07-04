Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Is Malaika Arora, India's Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce? Check out her nude see-through gown

    First Published Jul 4, 2022, 9:29 AM IST

    The 48-year-old B-Town diva, Malaika Arora is a fashionista, from having a toned figure to keeping her style game on point. Many times fans call her India's Jennifer lopez

    Malaika Arora, who has over 15.2 million Instagram followers, is a devoted user of the platform and frequently updates it with enthralling images and videos to amuse her online community. Every time she leaves her residence, the 48-year-old B-Town dance diva turns heads. Malaika Arora is a great fashionista, from having a toned figure to keeping her style game on point.

    Malaika Arora attended Miss India 2022 grand finale looking like the epitome of glam in a nude see-through dress adorned with gold sequins. On social media, the star's images and videos are trending. 

    Malaika Arora looked stunning in the gown, which had touches of shimmering gold. We can safely claim that her hottest-ever look left her admirers and friends speechless. On one of her images, an admirer said, "She was giving Kim Kardashian vibes."
     

    With matching rings on her fingers and a golden and green neckpiece, she enhanced her appearance. She maintained a neat hairstyle and carried a vibrant, sparkly handbag. Malaika Arora certainly radiated beauty in her stylish golden attire.

    Malaika Arora's show-stopping wardrobe may halt the flow of fashion on any given day. She is one of those famous people that like wearing eye-catching attire with panache!

    Ultimately, Malaika's glam options were black winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip colour, dazzling highlighter, flushed cheeks, sharp contouring, dewy base, delicate eye shadow, and heavy mascara on the lashes, and on-fleek brows. Also Read: Avatar: The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film

    Many social media users, compared her with Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian. What do you think? Also Read: Watch: Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference

    'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends

    Watch: Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference

    Avatar: The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film

    Vikram: Here's what Mahesh Babu talked about Kamal Haasan's film

    WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Liv cashes in on Ronda to win SmackDown Women's Championship

    CBSE class 10th Result 2022 for term 2 may be announced today; know websites, other details

    Speaker's actions spark another Maha storm as Shinde faces floor test

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: BSE matric result date and time to be announced today

    'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends

    Who is Sini Shetty? Karnataka girl wins Femina Miss India World 2022 title

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

