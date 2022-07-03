Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar: The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film

    In James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, Kate Winslet plays Ronal, a character who is "truly devoted and a brave leader."

    Avatar The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

    In Avatar: The Way of Water, Kate Winslet and James Cameron are working together once again. Finally unveiled is the Oscar-winning actress' first appearance as a Na'vi warrior. The first pictures of Winslet as Ronal, who the actress describes as a "very devoted and a brave leader," were published in Empire magazine.

    She is powerful. a fighter. "She joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear: her family and their home, even in the face of great peril and with an unborn baby on board," Winslet said about her role to Empire magazine.

    Also Read: Who is Bader Shammas? Meet Lindsay Lohan's husband

    Winslet said to Empire when asked about what it was like to reunite with Cameron so long after Titanic, "Jim and I are both entirely different people now from who we were 26 years ago. I have certainly become more hyperactive now that he is calmer.

    Winslet plays the lead in the much anticipated follow-up with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and other familiar faces. Empire also made public Weaver's debut appearance. The original film's finale showed the death of Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine, the creator of the Human-Na'vi swapping programme. In Avatar: The Way of Water, she is portraying the adolescent daughter of Jake and Neytiri, the main characters from Avatar.

    Also Read: Photos: Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous pictures on Instagram go viral (Don't miss it)

    Avatar: The Way of Water begins with telling the narrative of the Sully family, the peril that follows them, the lengths they take to keep each other safe, the fights they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they experience. This is according to Disney's official description for the Avatar sequel. On December 16, Avatar: The Way of Water debuts in cinemas.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram Here's what Mahesh Babu talked about Kamal Haasan's film RBA

    Vikram: Here's what Mahesh Babu talked about Kamal Haasan's film

    WWE Money in the Bank 2022, world wrestling entertainment: Liv Morgan cashes in on Ronda Rousey to win SmackDown Womens Championship-ayh

    WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Liv cashes in on Ronda to win SmackDown Women's Championship

    Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages Here is why drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages? Here’s why

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Prajakta Koli dances to 'Nach Punjaban' while hanging from 54th Floor - gps

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Prajakta Koli dances to ‘Nach Punjaban’ while hanging from 54th Floor

    Recent Stories

    tennis Give a man a mask Stefanos Tsitsipas quotes Nick Kyrgios' tattoo in jibe after Wimbledon 2022 clash snt

    'Give a man a mask...': Tsitsipas quotes Kyrgios' tattoo in jibe after Wimbledon clash

    Next 30 to 40 years will be BJP's era: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet - adt

    Next 30 to 40 years will be BJP's era: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet

    Love Relatiosnhip, Marriage Horoscope: Check predictions from July 04 to July 10 RBA

    Love, Relatiosnhip, Marriage Horoscope: Check predictions from July 04 to July 10

    Udaipur murder: Thousands take part in demonstration at Jaipur to protest killing of tailor snt

    Udaipur murder: Thousands take part in demonstration at Jaipur to protest killing of tailor

    Luka Modric - Real Madrid is not going to crucify Kylian Mbappe-ayh

    Luka Modric - 'Real Madrid is not going to crucify Kylian Mbappe'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon