Avatar: The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film

In Avatar: The Way of Water, Kate Winslet and James Cameron are working together once again. Finally unveiled is the Oscar-winning actress' first appearance as a Na'vi warrior. The first pictures of Winslet as Ronal, who the actress describes as a "very devoted and a brave leader," were published in Empire magazine.

She is powerful. a fighter. "She joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear: her family and their home, even in the face of great peril and with an unborn baby on board," Winslet said about her role to Empire magazine.

Also Read: Who is Bader Shammas? Meet Lindsay Lohan's husband

Winslet said to Empire when asked about what it was like to reunite with Cameron so long after Titanic, "Jim and I are both entirely different people now from who we were 26 years ago. I have certainly become more hyperactive now that he is calmer.

Winslet plays the lead in the much anticipated follow-up with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and other familiar faces. Empire also made public Weaver's debut appearance. The original film's finale showed the death of Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine, the creator of the Human-Na'vi swapping programme. In Avatar: The Way of Water, she is portraying the adolescent daughter of Jake and Neytiri, the main characters from Avatar.

Also Read: Photos: Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous pictures on Instagram go viral (Don't miss it)

Avatar: The Way of Water begins with telling the narrative of the Sully family, the peril that follows them, the lengths they take to keep each other safe, the fights they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they experience. This is according to Disney's official description for the Avatar sequel. On December 16, Avatar: The Way of Water debuts in cinemas.