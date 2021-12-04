PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal snapped leaving rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif's house

Vicky Kaushal was seen leaving Katrina Kaif's home today morning. Check out all the photos related to the same right here. Reportedly, the pair will be getting married in a few days.

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven't revealed official details related to their wedding, multiple sources have claimed that preparations related to their big day have already started taking place. If we trust the same, groom-to-be Vicky was seen at Katrina's place yesterday, and it looks like he had come for an outfit trial. Although, an official confirmation related to the same is pending.



Even designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was seen outside Katrina's home on Friday evening. She was also seen carrying a big handbox and three men were seen lifting the big boxes to Katrina's home amid rumours of wedding preparations. Vicky reportedly was spotted outside Katrina's building at 8 pm. Vicky had stayed at Katrina's home reportedly for four hours before he left post midnight. Fans are very excited after seeing this public appearance of the groom to be. They are looking forward to the big day. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding:Collector confirms wedding; says entry only to fully vaccinated guests

To talk about Vicky's rumoured girlfriend Katrina, she is a fitness enthusiast, and it was proven when she was found outside her gym on Friday. She is known for following a strict diet regime as her wedding day is approaching. Multiple media reports have suggested that the rumoured pair will be getting married at a luxurious hotel in Rajasthan. However, there has not been any official confirmation about the same. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Vicky arrived at Kat’s residence for COURT MARRIAGE

As per the earlier reports, Vicky and Katrina's guest list may include famous names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal have been few of the shortlisted names on the guest list. Now we are really waiting for the pair to tell the truth.