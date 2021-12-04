  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal snapped leaving rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif's house

    First Published Dec 4, 2021, 8:53 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Vicky Kaushal was seen leaving Katrina Kaif's home today morning. Check out all the photos related to the same right here. Reportedly, the pair will be getting married in a few days.

    PHOTOS Vicky Kaushal snapped leaving rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif's house SCJ

    Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven't revealed official details related to their wedding, multiple sources have claimed that preparations related to their big day have already started taking place. If we trust the same, groom-to-be Vicky was seen at Katrina's place yesterday, and it looks like he had come for an outfit trial. Although, an official confirmation related to the same is pending.
     

    PHOTOS Vicky Kaushal snapped leaving rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif's house SCJ

    Even designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was seen outside Katrina's home on Friday evening. She was also seen carrying a big handbox and three men were seen lifting the big boxes to Katrina's home amid rumours of wedding preparations. Vicky reportedly was spotted outside Katrina's building at 8 pm. Vicky had stayed at Katrina's home reportedly for four hours before he left post midnight. Fans are very excited after seeing this public appearance of the groom to be. They are looking forward to the big day. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding:Collector confirms wedding; says entry only to fully vaccinated guests

    PHOTOS Vicky Kaushal snapped leaving rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif's house SCJ

    To talk about Vicky's rumoured girlfriend Katrina, she is a fitness enthusiast, and it was proven when she was found outside her gym on Friday. She is known for following a strict diet regime as her wedding day is approaching. Multiple media reports have suggested that the rumoured pair will be getting married at a luxurious hotel in Rajasthan. However, there has not been any official confirmation about the same. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Vicky arrived at Kat’s residence for COURT MARRIAGE

    PHOTOS Vicky Kaushal snapped leaving rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif's house SCJ

    As per the earlier reports, Vicky and Katrina's guest list may include famous names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal have been few of the shortlisted names on the guest list. Now we are really waiting for the pair to tell the truth.

    PHOTOS Vicky Kaushal snapped leaving rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif's house SCJ

    As everyone is waiting for the big fat wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to take place, many fans are eager to know about the entire guest list from the wedding. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS to hold in-person concert in Seoul; details inside SCJ

    BTS to hold in-person concert in Seoul; details inside

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details SCJ

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details

    Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai; check post SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai; check post

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sunny Kaushal to attend wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sunny Kaushal to attend wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh?

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason

    Recent Stories

    Navy Day 2021 How Indian Navy iconic Operation Trident paralyzed Pakistan during the 1971 war

    Navy Day 2021: How Indian Navy's iconic Operation Trident paralyzed Pakistan during the 1971 war

    Use these 5 Feng Shui tips to attract wealth at home drb

    Use these 5 Feng Shui tips to attract wealth at home

    BTS to hold in-person concert in Seoul; details inside SCJ

    BTS to hold in-person concert in Seoul; details inside

    Spotted Sara Ali Khan in a hot appearance, Ahan Shetty in a casual attire SCJ

    Spotted: Sara Ali Khan in a hot appearance, Ahan Shetty in a casual attire

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details SCJ

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon