    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Collector confirms wedding; says entry only to fully vaccinated guests

    In a meeting on Friday, the district collector of Sawai Madhopur, Rajendra Kishan took an overview of preparations at an administrative level, ahead of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 1:59 PM IST
    The district administration of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan has geared up, ahead of the celebrity wedding of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple has continued to be tight-lipped about their wedding, however, it is no secret that the two are getting married, that too, early next week! Another confirmation comes in from the collector of Sawai Madhopur, Rajendra Kishan, who conducted a meeting on Friday morning in regard to the couple’s wedding on December 09.

    The collector held a meeting with the respective officers, issuing necessary guidelines ahead of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.  and gave necessary guidelines. One of the most important guidelines issued by the district magistrate is regarding the Covid-19 vaccination. As per the district management’s order, if any guests are found to with without both the doses of Covid-19 vaccination, (s)he will not be allowed to attend the wedding.

    Kishan has made it mandatory for the guests of the wedding to be fully vaccinated i.e., they must have taken both the shots of the vaccine. Failing which, the guests would not be allowed to attend the wedding. Apart from vaccination, the guests would also have to carry a negative RTPCR report with them.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: international magazine gets wedding photos right; deal signed in crores

    The collector also discussed the law-and-order situation and traffic arrangements during the course of the wedding celebrations. In the meeting, the focus was largely kept on maintaining strong coordination among the district administration, police and gram panchayat for a period of four days of the wedding.

    Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh and other senior officers of the police and administrative department, especially those from Chauth Ka Barwara town where the Six Sense Fort is located (the venue for their wedding) and representatives from the event management companies were present during the meeting.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Six Senses Fort, the 14th-century fort which has now been turned into a fort resort, is located in the Chauth ka Barwara town. The wedding celebrations for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif would begin from December 07 and will continue till December 09, the day Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal would tie the knot.

    Meanwhile, to maintain the secrecy of the wedding, the couple has made the guests sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). A total of 120 guests will attend the wedding ceremony held at Six Senses Fort.

