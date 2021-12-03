  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Vicky arrived at Kat’s residence for COURT MARRIAGE

    First Published Dec 3, 2021, 9:49 PM IST
    Vicky Kaushal arrived in the evening at Katrina Kaif’s residence. Reports suggested that the couple was to have a court marriage on Friday before their traditional wedding and looks like they will officially be married by tonight.

    The news about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is nearly confirmed as Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside Katrina Kaif's residence on Friday evening, the day when the two actors were said to have a court marriage It is being said that the couple’s court marriage will be conducted at Katrina Kaif’s residence as they will get their marriage registered under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

    When Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside his soon-to-be wife Katrina Kaif's house, he freely posed for the paparazzi, hinting with his hand gestures that he is ready to start his new life with the ‘Tiger 3’ actress. Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen as a groom in a few days, was seen in a blue T-shirt and jeans when he arrived at Katrina Kaif’s residence on Friday evening. He had a mask on his face, and gesture a thumbs up to the photographers, as well as greeted them with a namaste.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat waves at paps ahead of her wedding rumours

    A number of reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s court marriage will be a lot similar to that of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both Saif and Kareena had called the marriage registrar at their residence. And similarly, there are high chances that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif would also be calling the registrar at the residence for the court marriage.

    Earlier in the day, Katrina Kaif was also spotted in Bandra. The actress, who was seen after a long time by the media, post the release of her film ‘Sooryavanshi’, also greeted the photographers with a wave. The actress wore a black round neck t-shirt when she was spotted inside her car.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: bride-to-be hires a tutor to learn Punjabi?

    The bride’s younger sister, Isabelle Kaif too was snapped by the photographers on Friday evening. Isabelle Kaif, seen in a casual avatar with her hair down, took a ride in an auto-rickshaw. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to tie the knot on December 09 in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

