Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Vicky arrived at Kat’s residence for COURT MARRIAGE

Vicky Kaushal arrived in the evening at Katrina Kaif’s residence. Reports suggested that the couple was to have a court marriage on Friday before their traditional wedding and looks like they will officially be married by tonight.

When Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside his soon-to-be wife Katrina Kaif's house, he freely posed for the paparazzi, hinting with his hand gestures that he is ready to start his new life with the 'Tiger 3' actress. Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen as a groom in a few days, was seen in a blue T-shirt and jeans when he arrived at Katrina Kaif's residence on Friday evening. He had a mask on his face, and gesture a thumbs up to the photographers, as well as greeted them with a namaste.

A number of reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s court marriage will be a lot similar to that of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both Saif and Kareena had called the marriage registrar at their residence. And similarly, there are high chances that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif would also be calling the registrar at the residence for the court marriage.

Earlier in the day, Katrina Kaif was also spotted in Bandra. The actress, who was seen after a long time by the media, post the release of her film 'Sooryavanshi', also greeted the photographers with a wave. The actress wore a black round neck t-shirt when she was spotted inside her car.