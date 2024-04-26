India News

LS Polls 2024: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav declares assets

Assets declared

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, has declared assets worth Rs 26.34 crore.

Movable, immovable assets

Yadav has declared Rs 9.12 crore in movable assets and Rs 17.22 crore in immovable assets 

Cash & in bank

The Samajwadi Party chief has also declared Rs 25.61 lakh in cash and Rs 5.41 crore in bank vaults.

Other assets

Under the jewellery and valuable items category, Akhilesh Yadav has declared exercise machines worth Rs 5.34 lakh and crockery worth Rs 1.6 lakh. 

Annual income

The affidavit also mentions Yadav's annual income for the past five years and it averages around Rs 87 lakh. The amount he has declared for FY 2022-23 is Rs 84.52 lakh. 

Contesting in Kannauj

The Samajwadi Party chief decided to contest from the Kannauj constituency, a party bastion that was breached by the BJP in 2019

