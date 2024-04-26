LS Polls 2024: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav declares assets

India News
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, has declared assets worth Rs 26.34 crore.
Yadav has declared Rs 9.12 crore in movable assets and Rs 17.22 crore in immovable assets
The Samajwadi Party chief has also declared Rs 25.61 lakh in cash and Rs 5.41 crore in bank vaults.
Under the jewellery and valuable items category, Akhilesh Yadav has declared exercise machines worth Rs 5.34 lakh and crockery worth Rs 1.6 lakh.
The affidavit also mentions Yadav's annual income for the past five years and it averages around Rs 87 lakh. The amount he has declared for FY 2022-23 is Rs 84.52 lakh.
The Samajwadi Party chief decided to contest from the Kannauj constituency, a party bastion that was breached by the BJP in 2019