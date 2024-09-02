Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's pregnancy photoshoot OUT; fans can't miss it

    Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood actors and celebrity couple, have revealed many photographs from their pregnancy photoshoot.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 6:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 6:58 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone turned to Instagram to quell the endless speculation and criticism about her pregnancy, presenting a breathtaking maternity shoot that has followers in awe. For months, she was harassed and humiliated, with some calling her baby bump fake and others alleging it changed form.

    article_image2

    These nasty statements spawned several speculations. Deepika, on the other hand, silenced the rumours with a stunning carousel of images in which she posed with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, who lovingly cradled her baby tummy. 

    article_image3

    Deepika Padukone's maternity photoshoot is a gorgeous celebration of this unique time in her life. In one striking shot, she combines a black lace bralette with a black suit, displaying her baby bulge and smiling her famous million-dollar dimpled smile.

    article_image4

    Another shot shows her in a stunning black translucent dress, which beautifully reveals her developing belly. The most personal of the sequence shows Deepika in yet another black garment, standing beside Ranveer Singh.
     

    article_image5

    He softly cradles her baby bump. Each photograph captures Deepika and Ranveer's joy as they await the birth of their child. Sharing the post, the couple just dropped some emojis in the caption. Their post attracted several reactions from their fans.

    article_image6

    After considerable speculation, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally confirmed their pregnancy in February this year. The much-loved couple announced on Instagram that their kid would come in September 2024.

    article_image7

    The post received a lot of support from their industry counterparts, including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vikrant Massey, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, among others.

    article_image8

    Deepika's recent public appearances displaying her baby belly have gone viral. She has also gained popularity for establishing stylish pregnancy fashion goals.

    article_image9

    Some media reports provided an exclusive update to DeepVeer fans. We know the date Kalki 2898 AD, and Pathaan star is ready to greet her little bundle of joy.

    article_image10

    A little birdie told us, "Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of their lives and are busy preparing a space for their baby." If all goes as planned, she will have the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. At the moment, the soon-to-be mother is making the most of her leave from work." This also disproved the rumours that she will give birth in London.

