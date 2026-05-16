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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Comedy Sequel Gets Slow Start, Earns THIS
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do opened in theatres with a weak response on Day 1. Despite pre-release buzz, the comedy sequel failed to attract strong crowds and recorded a low opening at the box office.
Weak Opening at Box Office
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do opened in theatres with low first-day numbers despite pre-release buzz. The film reportedly earned Rs 3.85 crore on day one, marking one of the weakest openings in the actor’s recent career. Limited occupancy across shows affected its overall performance.
Lower Than Expected Occupancy
The film was released across thousands of shows nationwide but failed to attract strong crowds. Morning occupancy was very low and saw only a slight rise in later shows. Despite wide release, audience turnout remained below expectations, directly impacting the opening-day collection.
Comparison With First Part
The film is a spiritual sequel to Kartik Aaryan’s 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. The original film had a much stronger opening, earning around Rs 9.10 crore on day one. In comparison, the new installment collected less than half of that figure.
Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Movie Gets Solid Opening at Box Office; Check Here
Mixed Audience Response
Audience reactions to the film have been mixed. While many praised the comic timing and performances of Ayushmann Khurrana and the ensemble cast, others felt the humour was repetitive. The storyline follows a comedy of confusion involving relationships and mistaken identities.
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