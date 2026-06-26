'Stranger Things' stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are set to reunite as an estranged father and daughter in a new Netflix espionage thriller. Harbour will play a former FBI agent forced to return to the field after his daughter vanishes.

'Stranger Things' stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, who famously featured as Eleven and Jim Hopper, are set to reunite as father-daughter in an upcoming espionage thriller.

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New Spy Drama Details

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has given a straight-to-series pickup for the spy drama. It comes from A24 and creator Jack Thorne. David Harbour will be seen as Matt Wolfe, a disgraced former FBI agent turned security consultant. He is shown being drawn into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Millie Bobby Brown), vanishes on a mission, forcing her father to return to the field. Notably, Rebecca is also an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps.

'Something Audiences Are Going To Love': Netflix

Speaking about the same, Jinny Howe, Netflix's head of scripted series for the US and Canada, shared, "We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we've been fortunate to collaborate with before. Jack Thorne's ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite -- this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis -- is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Thorne, Harbour, and Brown will executive produce the series with Jake Bongiovi and Robert Brown for PCMA Productions, Joe Hipps, and Patrick McDonald.

Harbour on Relationship with Brown Amid Past Rumours

The development comes six months after the actors wrapped their characters in the finale of 'Stranger Things'. Harbour also stirred headlines after reports claimed that he bullied and harassed Brown. At the time, Harbour denied the claims, stating, "I don't know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years -- you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements. In families, it's OK because you're just in a disagreement, and then you come back together," as per Variety.

Despite the rumours and public speculation, Harbour made it clear that his relationship with Brown remains strong. Highlighting their continued friendship and future collaborations, he said there is a "special bond" between them and revealed that they are currently working together on multiple projects.