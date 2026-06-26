Actor Vivaan Sharma discusses his role as Sahil Arora in 'Raakh', revealing his preparation process. He talks about the mental and emotional work to play a protective brother and doing facial exercises to portray screams and agony authentically.

Actor Vivaan Sharma, who was recently seen in Prime Video's 'Raakh', has opened up about his character as Sahil Arora and all the preparation that he undertook. Speaking with ANI, Vivaan Sharma shared that the scene was shot in parts, but at the same time, in the same schedule. "The rehearsal was planned on how we would or how the punches would be hit. We also had an action director with us, and we all had memorised our lines..."

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Preparing to Play a Protective Brother

On preparing for his character as a protective brother, Vivaan added, "Emotionally and mentally, I tried to work a lot on it. These are some things that I have learned, by reading the script, and from my experience of four years. I prepared myself by doing a lot of exercises for my facial muscles, so that I can portray the screams and agony without hurting my throat. And mentally, I prepared myself that if all this happens to my sister, then how would I react?"

Working with Sonali Bendre

Vivaan Sharma also shared his experience working with senior actors like Sonali Bendre. "It was a very good experience. I learnt a lot from her. She used to be in character the whole time. But my character of Sahil and my mom's character became good friends at that level," he said.

About the series 'Raakh'

Set in late-1970s Delhi, 'Raakh' revolves around the aftermath of a brutal crime that leaves families devastated and an entire city living in fear. It is loosely inspired by the infamous Ranga-Billa case that shocked India in 1978. Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi, the investigative thriller features Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

'Raakh' is out on Prime Video. (ANI)