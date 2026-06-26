Anupam Kher met West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, discussing cinema and culture. Kher praised Adhikari's vision for making Bengal a filmmaking hub and announced his studio's return to Bengali cinema with a new film, 'Shuru Theke Shuru'.

Anupam Kher met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday and discussed "cinema, culture and the power of storytelling." Anupam Kher shared the glimpses on his meeting with West Bengal CM on his Instagram handle along with the photos. The actor shared that Suvendu Adhikari's vision to turn "West Bengal into a destination for filmmakers, artists and creative minds from across India and the world was both encouraging and inspiring."

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A NEW BEGINNING!

Titled A NEW BEGINNING!, Anupam Kher wrote, "It was a privilege and a pleasure to meet the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji. What stayed with me long after our meeting was not just his warmth and gracious hospitality, but also his simplicity, clarity of thought and deep conviction. We spoke at length about cinema, culture and the power of storytelling to shape society. His vision for West Bengal as a destination for filmmakers, artists and creative minds from across India and the world was both encouraging and inspiring."

Discussion on Courageous Filmmaking

They also talked about impactful films like 'Kashmir Files' and 'The Bengal Files' as they discussed courageous and honest filmmaking. "He also discussed #TheKashmirFiles and #TheBengalFiles, and it was reassuring to see how deeply he understands the importance of films that tell stories with honesty and courage. He spoke with passion about preserving history, celebrating culture and creating an atmosphere where meaningful cinema can flourish. It is always refreshing to meet a public leader who speaks with such clarity, listens with equal attention and believes that art and culture are powerful forces in building a stronger society. Thank you, Honourable Chief Minister, for your warmth, affection and generous words of appreciation. I truly enjoyed our interaction and look forward to meeting you again," added Anupam Kher. View this post on Instagram

Anupam Kher's Return to Bengali Cinema

After the meet, Anupam Kher announced his return to Bengali cinema by sharing the details of his next production venture for a Bengali film. The actor's last production venture in Bengali cinema was 'Bariwali', which was directed by Rituparno Ghosh and starred Kirron Kher in the lead role. "Anupam Kher Studio is going to make a Bangla film after 26 years. The company will produce it in collaboration with Friends Communication and Firdausul Hasan. Years ago, we made Bariwali with Rituparno Ghosh, and now making a new film again. Other than films, we have plans to establish an acting school here. The Chief Minister has offered warm wishes for our new project. The new film is titled "Shuru Theke Shuru". We have learnt a lot from Bengal, be it cinema, music, and literature," said Anupam Kher while talking to the media.

Upcoming Projects

Anupam Kher will be next seen in the much-awaited sequel to 'Khosla Ka Ghosla.' The sequel will also feature Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass - the ones who portrayed the iconic Khosla family in the first film. Actor Tara Sharma, who was a part of the original film, also joined the cast for the upcoming sequel. (ANI)