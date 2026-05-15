Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies of Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's new horror-comedy, 'Bhooth Bangla', has smashed it at the box office, becoming the sixth biggest earner of his career. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, has raked in around ₹181.26 crore in India. So, which movies make up his Top 5?
2.0 (2018)
4. Housefull 4 (2019)
Director Farhad Samji's fantasy action-comedy earned about ₹206 crore in India. Akshay Kumar led the film, which also featured a huge cast including Bobby Deol, Riteish देशमुख, Sharad Kelkar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda.
3. Sooryavanshi (2021)
2. Mission Mangal (2019)
Directed by Jagan Shakti, this drama film earned a solid ₹202.98 crore. Akshay Kumar played the main role, supported by a powerful cast including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, and Dalip Tahil.
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1. Good Newz (2019)
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