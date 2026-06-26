Director Indrajit Lankesh describes his upcoming film 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' as a contemporary love story for today's youth, not just a Partition film. It explores humanity and coexistence and is his most emotionally satisfying project.

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh has opened up about his upcoming film 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh', stating that it delivers a strong message to the youth. Speaking with ANI, Indrajit Lankesh shared, "It is a love story. It tells the story about a boy and how he kind of matures like a wine. The film also has an amazing message for today's youth, the Gen Z, about the kind of being in love, life, and more."

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More Than a Partition Story

The filmmaker further explained how 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' features major elements of the Partition and Sindh. Describing 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' as his most emotionally satisfying film yet, Lankesh continued, "People think it's a film about Partition. It isn't. Partition is only one layer of the story. The heart of the film is a contemporary love story that today's audience can relate to."

The filmmaker added that the film also reflects the social environment people live in today. "The film is an answer to the hatred people experience around them. It talks about humanity and coexistence through the journey of its characters," he said.

Having directed films across Kannada and Hindi cinema for nearly three decades, filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh says his upcoming film Jai Hind Jai Sindh is among the most fulfilling projects of his career.

Ensemble Cast and Producer's Vision

Produced by Sammy Nanwani under the banner of Sammy's Entertainment, the film brings together an ensemble cast featuring Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Zarina Wahab, Rahul Dev, Vikram Kochhar, Indira Tiwari, Chhaya Kadam, Amit Behl, Upasana Singh, besides introducing four fresh faces.

The film is backed by producer Sammy Nanwani, whose vision was to tell a story that celebrates India's diversity while remembering the resilience of the Sindhi community through a modern cinematic narrative. (ANI)