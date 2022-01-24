  • Facebook
    Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West and Julia Fox shock fans with their matching denim outfits

    First Published Jan 24, 2022, 8:52 AM IST
    The 44-year-old rapper Kanye West and his 31-year-old actress, alleged girlfriend Julia Fox were spotted at the fashion show together as a part of Paris Men's Fashion Week in France.
     

    Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West and Julia Fox shock fans with their matching denim outfits

    American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West and Hollywood actress Julia Fox walked the red carpet as the couple attended the Paris Fashion Week together. Kanye and Julia were seen wearing matching outfits for the fashion show. 
     

    Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West and Julia Fox shock fans with their matching denim outfits RCB

    Last weekend, Kanye and Juila made their relationship official as they walked the red carpet holding hands and posed for the shutterbugs. They were spotted attending Paris Men's Fashion Week in France. 
     

    Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West and Julia Fox shock fans with their matching denim outfits RCB

    Julia and Kanye were sported matching denim getups with black gloves. Fox Julia was wearing Schiaparelli and earrings from the Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2022 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry. It was a cropped jacket flaunting her midriff, and featured a conical bust. 
     

    Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West and Julia Fox shock fans with their matching denim outfits RCB

    Julia ruched jeans were slung low on her hips above pointed toe heels. She was carrying a black bag and some dramatic black eye makeup. On the other hand, the rapper Kanye was wearing an oversized denim jacket and jeans paired with tall black boots and black gloves.
     

    Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West and Julia Fox shock fans with their matching denim outfits RCB

    While Kanye and Julia have already grabbed headlines for their blooming romance, when asked about the same in a podcast interview, she said, "People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real." Also Read: 10 rare photos of Kimberly before she became the sexy Kim Kardashian

    Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West and Julia Fox shock fans with their matching denim outfits RCB

    In an interview with a magazine, she said revealed how they (Kanye and her) had an instant connection after meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve. Julia told the magazine, talking about their relationship, "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride." Also Read: Kanye West gets invited to daughter’s birthday by Travis Scott; watch how he thanked Travis and Kylie Jenner

