Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West and Julia Fox shock fans with their matching denim outfits

Last weekend, Kanye and Juila made their relationship official as they walked the red carpet holding hands and posed for the shutterbugs. They were spotted attending Paris Men's Fashion Week in France.



Julia and Kanye were sported matching denim getups with black gloves. Fox Julia was wearing Schiaparelli and earrings from the Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2022 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry. It was a cropped jacket flaunting her midriff, and featured a conical bust.



Julia ruched jeans were slung low on her hips above pointed toe heels. She was carrying a black bag and some dramatic black eye makeup. On the other hand, the rapper Kanye was wearing an oversized denim jacket and jeans paired with tall black boots and black gloves.



While Kanye and Julia have already grabbed headlines for their blooming romance, when asked about the same in a podcast interview, she said, "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."