10 rare photos of Kimberly before she became the sexy Kim Kardashian

The American television personality, Kim Kardashian often drops her hot and scintillating pictures on social media. Check out some rare pictures from times before she became ‘the’ Kim Kardashian.

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is one of the most followed celebrities in the world with over 279 million followers. The entrepreneur and American television personality, Kim, often makes headlines whether it is her personal life or the pictures that she shares on her social media. Presenting to you are 10 rare pictures of Kimberly Noel Kardashian before she went on to become the sexy and hot ‘Kim Kardashian’.

Image: Getty Images

The claim to fame for Kim Kardashian was to be an assistant and a friend of Paris Hilton, reportedly. Kim and Paris have reportedly been very close friends at one point in time, but Kim’s success and popularity grew so much over the years that she beat Paris in the popularity game.

Image: Getty Images

This can also be mapped by the fact that while Kim Kardashian has a following of a whopping 279 million users on Instagram, Paris Hilton has merely 17.9 million followers.

Image: Getty Images

The paparazzi follow Kim Kardashian everywhere she goes. But did you know that Kim once used to follow the paparazzi?

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian once admitted that she would know about the location of the paparazzi and would purposely go to those spots, even if that meant buying just bread. She admitted it at ‘Keeping up with the Kardashian Reunion’.

Image: Getty Images

While Kim Kardashian rose to fame because of her closeness with Paris Hilton, her popularity went sky-rocketing high after the leak of her controversial adult tape with Ray J.

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, a mother of four children, reportedly admitted that if there is one stupid that she did and could erase it, it would that tape.

Image: Getty Images

In recent times, Kim Kardashian has been in the news for her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. She is also rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson. ALSO READ: Kanye West gets invited to daughter’s birthday by Travis Scott; watch how he thanked Travis and Kylie Jenner

Image: Getty Images

Kanye recently claimed that Kim Kardashian’s security did not let him enter the house because her ‘new boyfriend’ was inside.

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s marriage with Kanye West was her third marriage. Before marrying Kanye, Kim was married to Krish Humphries; their marriage was infamously short!

Image: Getty Images