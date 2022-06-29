Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot Photos and Videos: Esha Gupta's latest steamy bikini pictures set internet on Fire AGAIN

    First Published Jun 29, 2022, 6:09 PM IST

    Instagram users were treated to sultry images of Esha Gupta wearing a white bodycon dress. The actress looks great in her most recent photos.

    Esha Gupta is turning up the heat! The actress from Aashram 3 is a stunning diva with a sizable online fan base.

    The Raaz 3 actress frequently dazzles her followers with her social media images. Esha revealed that she was requested to get her nose corrected and her complexion lightened during his early days. 

    By donning a stunning white bodycon dress on Wednesday, the actress raised the temperature, and her supporters loved it.

    Esha looks gorgeous in the images shared on her official Instagram account, showing off her toned physique while wearing a white bodycon dress.

    The actress looks stunning in the white outfit, which shows off her seductive contours. The Jannat 2 actor donned an Elisabetta Franchi white figure-hugging outfit.

    Chain charms are used on the red carpet outfit. Esha Gupta's white gown is embellished with a priceless gold chain that descends in the middle of the back, follows the halter neck, changes into straps, and ends with a maxi charm in the form of a logoed padlock.

    As we continue down, we see her in yet another sizzling image, this time reclining on a bed and showing off her voluptuous back. The actress is seen staring directly at the lens. She added the caption "Serendipity" to the pictures.
     

    Esha Gupta, meantime, never fails to entertain her followers with her beautiful photos and videos. She is present on social media frequently.

    Esha tweeted a few photos from her vacation in Miami earlier this week in a stunning bikini. Esha continued on her current path and recently released another steamy video that will leave her fans in a state of awe. (Video)

    In terms of her acting career, Esha Gupta most recently appeared with Bobby Deol in the third season of Aashram on MX Player Original. Also Read: Month after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Bigg Boss' Manu Punjabi receives death threats

    She made her acting debut in the 2012 crime film Jannat 2 starring Randeep Hooda and Emraan Hashmi. She has also contributed to films like Baadshaho, Commando 2, Raaz 3, Rustom, and Raaz 3. Also Read: 777 Charlie: Hindi remake of Rakshit Shetty film in the pipeline?

