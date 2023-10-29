Nushrratt Bharuccha walks the ramp in a dreamy white gown

Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen walking the ramp in style as she graced an event.

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked dreamy in a white cut-sleeve wedding-like gown as she walked the ramp at a fashion event.

The 38-year-old actress looked beautiful and her outfit had a thin strap with a sweetheart's neck and deep cleavage.

The long white gown had silver works all over it and had strings hanging by it. The gown's belt also had silver borders.

The attire was completed by strings of silver lines running down her hair that were tied neatly in a bun.

Nushrratt wore minimal makeup and opted for no accessories and she put on matching white nail paint to finish her look.