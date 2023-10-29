Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nushrratt Bharuccha walks the ramp in a dreamy white gown

    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 7:01 PM IST

    Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen walking the ramp in style as she graced an event. 

    article_image1

    Nushrratt Bharuccha looked dreamy in a white cut-sleeve wedding-like gown as she walked the ramp at a fashion event. 

    article_image2

    The 38-year-old actress looked beautiful and her outfit had a thin strap with a sweetheart's neck and deep cleavage. 

    article_image3

    The long white gown had silver works all over it and had strings hanging by it. The gown's belt also had silver borders. 

    article_image4

    The attire was completed by strings of silver lines running down her hair that were tied neatly in a bun. 

    article_image5

    Nushrratt wore minimal makeup and opted for no accessories and she put on matching white nail paint to finish her look. 

