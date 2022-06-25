Not Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari is rumoured to be dating THIS guy?

Palak Tiwari was initially rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, gossip mills are abuzz that she is rumoured to be dating an actor.

Palak Tiwari had taken the entertainment industry by storm when she was papped with Saif Ali Khan’s Ibrahim Ali Khan early this year. As the two were seen coming out of a restaurant together and going back in the same car, rumours were rife that there is something brewing between Ibrahim and Palak. However, Palak maintained that they are friends, even though rumours of them being together continued to make rounds. But now, there are fresh rumours about Palak’s relationship status. If rumours are to be believed, Palak is not involved with Ibrahim but it is someone else she is rumoured to be in love with. And the guy is said to be one from the entertainment industry as well.

As per fresh reports, it is not Sara Ali Khan’s brother that Palak Tiwari is dating. In fact, it is a young actor that Palak is rumoured to be dating. ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari trolled for ramp walk; ‘horrible, pathetic,’ say netizens

Going by the buzz in the B-tow, Palak Tiwari is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Vedang Raina. Who is Vedang Raina? The actor will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming musical drama ‘The Archies’, starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari’s 9 sassy and gutsy Instagram photos that make her showbiz’s ‘Bijlee’ girl

While there is no official confirmation on whether Palak Tiwari is dating Vedang Raina or not, the Hindi film industry newcomer is slated to mark his Bollywood debut With Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of the Archies comics. The Archies is one of the most-awaited films of all time as lot many young actors will be marking their debut with this film including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari rose to fame after she feature in Hardy Sandhu’s popular song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song. With the release of it, not just the song but Palak Tiwari also became an instant hit and an internet sensation.

