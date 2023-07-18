Nora Fatehi HOT video and photos: Actress in Miami shares vacay pictures; take a look

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi shows off her sexy curves in an amazing dress as she enjoys her vacay in Miami. She was joined by her friends during the trip

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi's hot Miami vacation video is going viral on Instagram. Nora, renowned for her colourful and provocative fashion choices, caused a stir on social media when she posted a photo of her vacation attire.

Nora Fatehi posted a holiday video on Instagram showing off her stunning physique in different clothes. Nora travelled with pals. (WATCH VIDEO)



Nora Fatehi is a stylish dancer and icon. Her provocative outfit selections often captivate fashionistas. Nora's reality show Hip Hop India, which she will judge with Remo D'Souza, premieres soon.



In a recent interview, Nora Fatehi discussed her efforts and sacrifices to become a star. Nora described her strange occupations to make ends meet.



Nora said she missed out in her 20s because she worked hard for her future. “Thank goodness I was prepared for my last-minute opportunities. I didn't party and have a boyfriend like other girls. I locked myself in a room every day to study the language, watch TV and practise."



She said, "I missed my brother's wedding, his birthday, everything. Many asked, "You want to be Katrina Kaif?"

Amazon Mini TV will stream Hip-Hop India on July 21. Remo D'Souza will co-judge with Nora Fatehi.