    Nora Fatehi HOT video and photos: Actress in Miami shares vacay pictures; take a look

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi shows off her sexy curves in an amazing dress as she enjoys her vacay in Miami. She was joined by her friends during the trip

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood star Nora Fatehi's hot Miami vacation video is going viral on Instagram. Nora, renowned for her colourful and provocative fashion choices, caused a stir on social media when she posted a photo of her vacation attire.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora Fatehi posted a holiday video on Instagram showing off her stunning physique in different clothes. Nora travelled with pals. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nora Fatehi is a stylish dancer and icon. Her provocative outfit selections often captivate fashionistas. Nora's reality show Hip Hop India, which she will judge with Remo D'Souza, premieres soon.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a recent interview, Nora Fatehi discussed her efforts and sacrifices to become a star. Nora described her strange occupations to make ends meet.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora said she missed out in her 20s because she worked hard for her future. “Thank goodness I was prepared for my last-minute opportunities. I didn't party and have a boyfriend like other girls. I locked myself in a room every day to study the language, watch TV and practise."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She said, “I missed my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. Many asked, "You want to be Katrina Kaif?" Also Read: Rakhi Sawant in trouble again after driver runs away with expensive belongings

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amazon Mini TV will stream Hip-Hop India on July 21. Remo D'Souza will co-judge with Nora Fatehi. Also Read: Esha Gupta HOT Photos: Actress burns Instagram in jaw-dropping Bikinis, outfits (PICTURES)

