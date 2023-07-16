Rakhi Sawant in trouble again after driver runs away with expensive belongings

Once more, Rakhi Sawant was photographed expressing her opinions to the media. This time, she claimed that her driver had stolen her pricey possessions. The actress further disclosed that she would report him to the police. Speaking of the same, Rakhi Sawant was seen wearing tight-fitting gym clothing, including a light green sports bra. She used a striking pink rubber band to secure her hair into two ponytails. Rakhi claimed that the auto rickshaw's driver, who goes by the name of Pappu Yadav and is from Uttar Pradesh, fled after taking her cash and gold phone. If the paparazzi locates the man, she requests that they contact her immediately.

ALSO READ: Kajol asks Shah Rukh Khan ‘how much did Pathaan really make', fans on Twitter react to question

Rakhi Sawant also claims that despite congratulating the nation on the accomplishment of the Chandrayan goal, she has since received a "Grahan" in her life. The Main Hoon Na actress further inquires as to whether there is a planet where she may flee without being found. Rakhi had already expressed her joy for India's achievement in the Chandrayan mission. She lit a matchbox and compared herself to the missile. Rakhi has recently been observed giving money and food to disadvantaged kids as part of her extensive charitable activity. Her fans were touched by this act of kindness. Check out the video of Rakhi discussing the Chandrayan mission while dressed beautifully in a white saree.

Rakhi Sawant, however, had attracted attention for her contentious divorce from Adil Khan Durrani. He was allegedly charged with adultery, financial fraud, and domestic abuse by her. She had, however, made hints that she might have discovered love once more in Dubai.Rakhi Sawant was recently observed by the media posing for photos in the middle of a busy road in Mumbai. Rakhi may be seen posing for the paparazzi in an internet video that shows her opening the sunroof of her BMW 5-Series. However, the Mumbai Police cruiser was swiftly alerted by the actress's antics, and it arrived at the scene to interview the actress about her conduct.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar shares Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's goof ups on set