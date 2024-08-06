Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli SEXY pictures: 5 photoshoots you shouldn't miss out of the Bigg Boss Marathi contestant

    Nikki Tamboli often takes to her social media to share pictures in hot and revealing outfits and the photoshoots become the talk of the town.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 7:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

    Nikki Tamboli is an Indian actress and model primarily known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Born on August 4, 1996, in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, she began her career with a modeling background before transitioning to acting. Nikki made her film debut with the Tamil movie 'Kanchana 3' (2019), where her performance received considerable attention.

    article_image2

    Her breakthrough role came with the Telugu film 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu' (2019), a comedy-horror movie that further established her in the South Indian film industry. Tamboli gained widespread recognition after participating in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 14' in 2020. Her time on the show was marked by frequent confrontations and dramatic moments, which generated significant media attention and polarized viewers.

    article_image3

    Apart from her reality TV appearance, Nikki Tamboli has been involved in several controversies. She faced backlash for her social media posts and public statements, which some critics found provocative or insensitive.

    article_image4

    Her involvement in certain high-profile projects and her public behavior have often been scrutinized, contributing to her polarizing presence in the media. Additionally, Tamboli's fashion choices and participation in various photoshoots have sometimes sparked controversy, with critics debating the appropriateness of her style and public image.

    article_image5

    Nikki Tamboli’s career also includes music videos and her active presence on social media, where she engages with fans and promotes her work. Her career is marked by both success and controversies, with her bold personality and public statements often stirring debate. Despite this, she continues to be a notable figure in Indian cinema.

    article_image6

    Despite these controversies, Nikki has continued to pursue her acting career, appearing in various film and television projects. Overall, Nikki Tamboli remains a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry, known for her vibrant personality, career achievements, and the controversies that often surround her public life.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Temple priest suspended for offering puja to actor Darshan photograph beside deity in Ballari vkp

    Karnataka: Temple priest suspended for offering puja to actor Darshan's photo beside deity in Ballari

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group RKK

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group

    The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes BIG announcement for upcoming film [WATCH] ATG

    'The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes BIG announcement for upcoming film [WATCH]

    Bengaluru model accuses man of defrauding Rs 1.71 lakh over promise of role in Tamil movie vkp

    Bengaluru model accuses man of defrauding Rs 1.71 lakh over promise of role in Tamil movie

    Vijay's change of heart? Actor reportedly said he 'rushed retirement' after watching first copy of GOAT dmn

    Vijay's change of heart? Actor reportedly said he 'rushed retirement' after watching first copy of GOAT

    Recent Stories

    This is the fitness secret of Alia Bhatt dmn

    These are the fitness secrets of Alia Bhatt

    'Deepy pained by suffering...' Reliance Foundation announces relief, long-term support for Wayanad dmn

    'Deeply pained by suffering...' Reliance Foundation announces relief, long-term support for Wayanad

    Hariyali Teej 2024: Check out some trending mehendi designs you can try this year gcw

    Hariyali Teej 2024: Check out some trending mehendi designs you can try this year

    Graceful Drape to Flattering Silhouette: 6 ways how sarees enhance a woman's look RKK

    Graceful Drape to Flattering Silhouette: 6 ways how sarees enhance a woman's look

    ABC Cargo offers free transportation of goods, employment to 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad dmn

    ABC Cargo offers free transportation of goods, employment to 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon