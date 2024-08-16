Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli SEXY photos: 5 times the Bigg Boss Marathi contestant showed her fit body

    Actress and current Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for flaunting her hot body and here are times she did it.

    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Nikki Tamboli made her film debut in the Tamil horror-comedy 'Kanchana 3' (2019), where her performance garnered significant attention. The film was a commercial hit and helped establish her as a rising star in South Indian cinema. Her role showcased her acting skills and opened doors for further opportunities in both Tamil and Telugu film industries.

    In 2020, Nikki Tamboli gained widespread recognition by participating in 'Bigg Boss 14', the Indian reality TV show. Her strong personality and strategic gameplay made her a standout contestant. Despite not winning, her stint on the show significantly boosted her popularity and introduced her to a broader audience.

    Before entering films, Nikki Tamboli pursued a successful career in modeling. She appeared in various advertisements and fashion shows, which helped her build a strong public image. Her modeling experience contributed to her confidence and stage presence, enhancing her acting career.

    Nikki is passionate about fitness and maintains a rigorous workout routine. She frequently shares her fitness journey and workout tips on social media, inspiring her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle. Her commitment to fitness is reflected in her toned physique and energetic performances.

    Besides acting, Nikki Tamboli has featured in several music videos, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer. Her appearances in music videos like "Dil Ko Karar Aaya" have been well-received, further expanding her reach in the entertainment industry and highlighting her talent beyond traditional acting roles. 

