Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli HOT pictures: Times the Bigg Boss Marathi contestant showed off her toned body

    Nikki Tamboli often takes to her social media to share pictures flaunting her abs and toned body.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Nikki Tamboli is a popular Indian reality TV star, model, and actress who rose to fame after participating in the 14th season of Bigg Boss, a Hindi-language reality TV show. She was a finalist on the show and gained a massive following for her bold and confident personality.

    article_image2

    Nikki Tamboli has appeared in several TV shows and music videos, including "Ikki" and "Chhori". She has also worked in the Tamil film industry, making her debut with the movie "Kanchana 3". Her acting career is marked by her versatility and willingness to take on different roles.

    article_image3

    Nikki Tamboli is a fitness enthusiast and regularly shares her workout routines and tips with her fans on social media. She believes in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and has been involved in several fitness-related projects and endorsements.

    article_image4

    With over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Nikki Tamboli is a popular social media influencer. She uses her platform to share her personal life, fashion choices, and beauty tips with her fans. She has collaborated with several brands and influencers, making her a sought-after influencer in the Indian entertainment industry.

    article_image5

    Nikki Tamboli has been open about her struggles, including the loss of her brother to COVID-19 in 2021. She has used her platform to raise awareness about mental health and has spoken about the importance of seeking help during difficult times. Her authenticity and vulnerability have endeared her to her fans and made her a beloved figure in Indian entertainment.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hrithik Roshan faces backlash over Pan Masala Ad: fans express disapproval [WATCH] NTI

    Hrithik Roshan faces backlash over Pan Masala Ad: fans express disapproval [WATCH]

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photo of daughter Malti Marie after returning from Mumbai; check out HERE ATG

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photo of daughter Malti Marie after returning from Mumbai; check out HERE

    Is Kriti Sanon dating Kabir Bahia? UK-based businessman drops THIS comment on actress video RKK

    Is Kriti Sanon dating Kabir Bahia? UK-based businessman drops THIS comment on actress video

    Actress Dalljiet Kaur sues Ex-Husband for THIS weird reason involving her wedding saree; Read more NTI

    Actress Dalljiet Kaur sues Ex-Husband for THIS weird reason involving her wedding saree; Read more

    Aashiq Abu demands B Unnikrishnan's removal from film policy panel, challenges him to respond publicly dmn

    Aashiq Abu demands B Unnikrishnan's removal from film policy panel, challenges him to respond publicly

    Recent Stories

    Emergency to Devara: 7 movies, shows releasing in September 2024 gcw

    Emergency to Devara: 7 movies, shows releasing in September 2024

    cricket Dawid Malan net worth: Former England cricketer's career, salary and earnings scr

    Dawid Malan net worth: Former England cricketer's career and earnings

    PM Modi govt gives green light to 12 industrial smart cities, including Kerala's Palakkad anr

    Modi govt gives green light to grand necklace of 12 industrial smart cities, including Kerala's Palakkad

    Rosemary to Aloe Vera: Medicinal plants you can easily grow at home NTI

    Rosemary to Aloe Vera: Medicinal plants you can easily grow at home

    California start-up's unique solar solution can bring sunlight to your home 24x7; WATCH how shk

    California start-up's unique solar solution can bring sunlight to your home 24x7; WATCH how

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon