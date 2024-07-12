Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neha Dhupia lost 23 kgs post-pregnancy: Actress shares her weight loss secrets, health tips and more

    Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia posted about her weight loss journey after her second pregnancy. She recalled her postpartum weight-reduction struggle and the secrets to her remarkable change.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Neha Dhupia published an encouraging message after losing 23 kgs during her second pregnancy. In a touching statement, the actor discussed her commitment to health and fitness, as well as the difficulties she had during postpartum weight reduction.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As Neha Dhupia prepares to return to the big screen with ‘Bad Newz’, the actor shared her transformation picture along with a note on Instagram.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Motherhood is an incredible experience, but it comes with its own set of challenges, including post-pregnancy weight gain. Shedding those extra pounds was about looking a certain way but feeling healthy, strong, and capable. I needed to set an example for my children, showing them the value of perseverance and self-care. I hope my journey can inspire other mothers who are navigating similar challenges. Remember, it's not about the speed of your progress but the consistency and commitment you bring to the process."

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She further added, “Day 1 of my journey started over a year and a few months ago with a sense of belief and self-love that hey .. come on you can do it too. I called two of my most favourite trainers my run coach @mirandabrinston and my yoga sir @rohitflowyoga and without any questions asked a day later I was training with both alternatively and somewhere I say hope. I felt the aches, the pains the need to show up , the inability in my body to reach the optimum I had left it at, the fatigue which is hard to put down in words between two babies, work, a home that needs you 24 x 7 and ofcourse no shift in the way I looked.”
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Here are the tricks she used:
    A Balanced Routine
    The Bad Newz actress, slated to release next week, avoided any radical routines that may disrupt her energy levels because she had been nursing both of her children for a year, leaving her with low energy and an increased appetite.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A Balanced Diet with Intermittent Fasting
    Neha began by eliminating sweets, fried foods, and gluten, but she maintained a well-balanced diet. Her typical routine naturally fits with intermittent fasting schedules: she eats breakfast with her husband at 11 a.m. and supper with her children at 7 p.m.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    An active lifestyle.
    Instead of engaging in intensive fitness programmes, she took a more sustainable method. She lives an active lifestyle, going for runs and occasionally visiting the gym.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She urges new mothers who are battling with postpartum weight gain to take it slowly and don't push themselves. Instead of comparing one's success to others, one should focus on what their body requires and practise self-care.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani pays tribute to the holy city of Kashi [WATCH] ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani pays tribute to the holy city of Kashi [WATCH]

    Indian 2 BO collection day 1 prediction: Will Kamal Haasan's film be a blockbuster? RBA

    Indian 2 BO collection day 1 prediction: Will Kamal Haasan's film be a blockbuster?

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Wedding costs family whooping Rs. 5000 Crore; Read on ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Wedding costs family whooping Rs. 5000 Crore; Read on

    Aparna Vastarey battled cancer against doctor's expectations Husband Nagaraj bids emotional adieu vkp

    'Aparna Vastarey battled cancer against doctor's expectations': Husband Nagaraj bids emotional adieu

    Indian 2 REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kamal Haasan, Shankar's latest film worth watching? Read this RBA

    Indian 2 REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kamal Haasan, Shankar's latest film worth watching? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Couldnt even touch Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh parents allege daughter in law took away honors gcw

    'Couldn’t even touch Kirti Chakra': Captain Anshuman Singh’s parents allege daughter-in-law took away honors

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind was Bengaluru based engineer reveals NIA probe vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind was Bengaluru-based engineer, reveals NIA probe

    Kerala: HC directs police to submit report on Vengara domestic violence case in one week anr

    Kerala: HC directs police to submit report on Vengara domestic violence case in one week

    Not authorised to speak to media Under fire IAS officer Puja Khedkar ducks questions after Washim transfer vkp

    'Not authorised to speak to media': Under fire IAS officer Puja Khedkar ducks questions after Washim transfer

    Karnataka stands at no twi in child marriages across India

    Karnataka stands at no. 2 in child marriages across India

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon