Neha Dhupia lost 23 kgs post-pregnancy: Actress shares her weight loss secrets, health tips and more

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia posted about her weight loss journey after her second pregnancy. She recalled her postpartum weight-reduction struggle and the secrets to her remarkable change.

Actress Neha Dhupia published an encouraging message after losing 23 kgs during her second pregnancy. In a touching statement, the actor discussed her commitment to health and fitness, as well as the difficulties she had during postpartum weight reduction.

As Neha Dhupia prepares to return to the big screen with ‘Bad Newz’, the actor shared her transformation picture along with a note on Instagram.



"Motherhood is an incredible experience, but it comes with its own set of challenges, including post-pregnancy weight gain. Shedding those extra pounds was about looking a certain way but feeling healthy, strong, and capable. I needed to set an example for my children, showing them the value of perseverance and self-care. I hope my journey can inspire other mothers who are navigating similar challenges. Remember, it's not about the speed of your progress but the consistency and commitment you bring to the process."

She further added, “Day 1 of my journey started over a year and a few months ago with a sense of belief and self-love that hey .. come on you can do it too. I called two of my most favourite trainers my run coach @mirandabrinston and my yoga sir @rohitflowyoga and without any questions asked a day later I was training with both alternatively and somewhere I say hope. I felt the aches, the pains the need to show up , the inability in my body to reach the optimum I had left it at, the fatigue which is hard to put down in words between two babies, work, a home that needs you 24 x 7 and ofcourse no shift in the way I looked.”



Here are the tricks she used:

A Balanced Routine

The Bad Newz actress, slated to release next week, avoided any radical routines that may disrupt her energy levels because she had been nursing both of her children for a year, leaving her with low energy and an increased appetite.

A Balanced Diet with Intermittent Fasting

Neha began by eliminating sweets, fried foods, and gluten, but she maintained a well-balanced diet. Her typical routine naturally fits with intermittent fasting schedules: she eats breakfast with her husband at 11 a.m. and supper with her children at 7 p.m.

An active lifestyle.

Instead of engaging in intensive fitness programmes, she took a more sustainable method. She lives an active lifestyle, going for runs and occasionally visiting the gym.



She urges new mothers who are battling with postpartum weight gain to take it slowly and don't push themselves. Instead of comparing one's success to others, one should focus on what their body requires and practise self-care.

