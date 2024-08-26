Neha Bhasin HOT bikini photos: Singer flaunts her curves as she poses on the beach; take a look

Neha Bhasin set the internet on fire after she posted a video of herself sporting a white bikini. The video has a slideshow of her wearing a bikini, which lit up her social media account and delighted her burgeoning fan base.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Neha Bhasin, a popular singer and former reality show star known for chart-topping tunes like 'Kuchh Khaas,' 'Asalaam-e-Ishqum,' and 'Jag Ghoomeya,' has continued to capture fans with her outspoken demeanour, especially after her experience on 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Neha, known for her daring and beautiful social media presence, recently cranked up the heat with a sizzling slideshow of bikini photographs, which lit up her page and delighted her ever-growing fan base.

On Sunday, Neha Bhasin took to Instagram with a gorgeous slideshow from her trip in Turkey. The singer released a series of stunning images, each featuring her in a white bikini against a scene of natural beauty. The first photograph shows Neha standing firmly in shallow seas, framed by craggy rocks, her look tranquil and collected.

The photo captures her calm yet commanding presence as she rests comfortably against a sunny granite wall, her arm resting over her head. The final shot shows her fun side as she balances happily on a rock, arms lifted in a carefree gesture.

The photographs depict Neha's strong connection to the natural world, oozing power, independence, and an unquestionable sense of beauty.

Her caption read, “New day New beach: Kleopatra Cove. A raw, beautiful beach full of sand pebbles, old stones, and caves. Locals come here to camp during the day and night and enjoy swimming in cool waters. A gem tucked away in Çeşme/Alaçatı in Türkiye. #nehabhasin #türkiye #alaçatı #çeşme #beachlife.”

Neha Bhasin began her career with the iconic all-girls pop group Viva and has provided her vocals to chartbusters in many languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Punjabi. Her most known songs are Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashni (Bharat), and Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan).

She also participated in Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Times Square Billboard named Neha Bhasin's song Oot Patangi as the artist of the month for Spotify in 2021.

Neha also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT season 1, when her relationship with fellow participant Pratik Sehajpal was widely discussed. The paparazzi frequently find the singer at the gym, where she maintains her condition.

