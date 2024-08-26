Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neha Bhasin HOT bikini photos: Singer flaunts her curves as she poses on the beach; take a look

    Neha Bhasin set the internet on fire after she posted a video of herself sporting a white bikini. The video has a slideshow of her wearing a bikini, which lit up her social media account and delighted her burgeoning fan base.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha Bhasin, a popular singer and former reality show star known for chart-topping tunes like 'Kuchh Khaas,' 'Asalaam-e-Ishqum,' and 'Jag Ghoomeya,' has continued to capture fans with her outspoken demeanour, especially after her experience on 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha, known for her daring and beautiful social media presence, recently cranked up the heat with a sizzling slideshow of bikini photographs, which lit up her page and delighted her ever-growing fan base.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Sunday, Neha Bhasin took to Instagram with a gorgeous slideshow from her trip in Turkey. The singer released a series of stunning images, each featuring her in a white bikini against a scene of natural beauty. The first photograph shows Neha standing firmly in shallow seas, framed by craggy rocks, her look tranquil and collected.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The photo captures her calm yet commanding presence as she rests comfortably against a sunny granite wall, her arm resting over her head. The final shot shows her fun side as she balances happily on a rock, arms lifted in a carefree gesture.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The photographs depict Neha's strong connection to the natural world, oozing power, independence, and an unquestionable sense of beauty.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her caption read, “New day New beach: Kleopatra Cove. A raw, beautiful beach full of sand pebbles, old stones, and caves. Locals come here to camp during the day and night and enjoy swimming in cool waters. A gem tucked away in Çeşme/Alaçatı in Türkiye. #nehabhasin #türkiye #alaçatı #çeşme #beachlife.”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha Bhasin began her career with the iconic all-girls pop group Viva and has provided her vocals to chartbusters in many languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Punjabi. Her most known songs are Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashni (Bharat), and Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan).

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She also participated in Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Times Square Billboard named Neha Bhasin's song Oot Patangi as the artist of the month for Spotify in 2021.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT season 1, when her relationship with fellow participant Pratik Sehajpal was widely discussed. The paparazzi frequently find the singer at the gym, where she maintains her condition.

