Veteran Malayalam actor Savithri Sreedharan, known for her role in 'Sudani from Nigeria', died at 83. A prominent theatre artist from Kozhikode, she was a recipient of multiple state awards and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Veteran Malayalam theatre and film actor Savithri Sreedharan, best known for her role as Jameela, popularly remembered as ‘Umma’, in the 2018 film Sudani from Nigeria, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. She had been suffering from age-related ailments and had been undergoing treatment.

A Stalwart of the Stage

Savithri had been active in the theatre field for more than four decades and was associated with several prominent Kozhikode-based theatre groups, including Kalinga, Chiranthana Theatres, Sangamam and Stage India. She performed in numerous plays and earned recognition for her powerful stage performances. She received the Kerala State Government’s Best Actress award for theatre in 1977 and 1993 and also won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her contribution to theatre.

Foray into Cinema

Savithri made her screen debut in M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s 'Kadavu', in which she played a mother. She later appeared in films including 'V2aliyangadi', 'Dakini', 'Mera Naam Shaji', 'Virus', 'Ittymaani: Made in China', 'Pada' and 'Pappan'.

Widespread Recognition and Awards

Her performance as Jameela in Sudani from Nigeria brought her widespread recognition among film audiences. The performance earned her a Special Mention at the 66th National Film Awards and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress. Despite her later recognition in cinema, Savithri remained closely associated with the professional theatre tradition in Kozhikode, where she spent much of her long acting career.

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