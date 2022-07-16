Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding to no longer steam on OTT? Here's why

    First Published Jul 16, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding which was to be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix has now been cancelled. Netflix has cancelled this deal that was initially signed for Rs 25 crores.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, it was Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding was sold to an OTT platform for streaming. Nayan and Vignesh’s wedding rights were recently sold to OTT giant Netflix; the deal was settled for around Rs 25 crores reportedly. However, the latest buzz in the entertainment industry is that the deal now stands cancelled, and the couple’s wedding will no longer stream on Netflix. This piece of information may break the hearts of all the fans of Nayanthara and Vignesh who were eagerly waiting for their wedding to be streamed online and get to be a part of it.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    If gossip mills are to be believed, the reason behind the cancellation of the deal is said to be the photographs that Vignesh Shivan shared on his social media recently. It is being reported that since Vignesh shared some unseen photos on social media, it didn’t go well with Netflix, who had brought the rights to it for a whopping price. And therefore, Netflix decided to cancel the deal, reportedly.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Vignesh Shivan shared photos of the wedding on the completion of one month, in which some celebrities including Shahrukh Khan, Rajinikanth, filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Atlee were also seen. If reports are to be believed, Vignesh believed that delaying posting wedding pictures for too long also wasn’t right. It is being said that he believed that if the photos are delayed for longer, then the craze of their marriage will end and the fans will no longer be interested in it.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Did Netflix pay for their wedding? If reports are to be believed, Netflix had borne the entire cost of Nayantara and Vignesh's wedding and their celebrations. From room bookings at a five-star-rated resort in Mahabalipuram to erecting a glass palace on the beach, food arrangements, expensive make-up artists and security guards, among other things, all these arrangements were reportedly arranged by Netflix.

    Image: storiesbyjosephradhik/Instagram

    The couple had served lunch to more than one lakh people across the state as part of their wedding arrangements. Food was provided to the destitute and those living in old age homes across the state. Apart from this, Annadanam was also arranged in some temples by the celebrity couple.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding: The power couple from the South film industry, Nayan and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9, 2022. Apart from their families, the wedding was attended by their close friends as well.

    On the professional front, Nayanthara is gearing up for her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’. The film’s poster and Shah Rukh Khan’s first look were released recently. ‘Jawan’ will hit the theatres in June 2023. Apart from this, Nayanthara is also working with South Star Ajit in the film AK62.

