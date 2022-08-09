Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna-7 highest-paid South Indian actresses

    First Published Aug 9, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    According to the latest reports, Nayanthara is charging Rs 10 crore for her 75th film, which Nilesh Krishnaa is directing. A look at the highest-paid female actors from Nayanthara and Rakul Preet to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna and more.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara has emerged as one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry in recent years. The 37-year-old's popularity transcends Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam cinema, and Bollywood.

    Movie still

    It is reported that for Nayanthara’s 75th film, she has demanded Rs 10 crore from the makers. This Nayanthara’s remuneration makes her the highest-paid actress in the South film industry. She will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's upcoming film, Jawan.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Rukh Prabhu, who made noise after appearing in a dance number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, has been demanding Rs 3-5 Crore depending on the length of her part and the production company, according to an India Today article.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pooja Hegde has appeared in films such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others and has earned a name for herself in the entertainment business. Pooja will soon be featured in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. It is said that, Pooja Hegde reportedly has increased her fee from Rs 3-4 Crore to Rs 5 Crore. 
     

    Movie still

    Baahubali: The Conclusion star Anushka Shetty allegedly charges Rs 4 Crore per film, according to media reports. Anushka is currently working with Naveen Polishetty for a movie where she plays the role of an international chef.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna is a well-known actress in the South Indian film industry. After a string of successful films in the South, the actress is scheduled to make her Bollywood debut in Goodbye, with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She is also working on Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and is also working with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. It is reported that, The Pushpa: The Rise actor charges Rs 3 Crore per film.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Keerthy Suresh is presently filming Mammannan, a film directed by Mari Selvaraj. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, and Fahadh Faasil play important parts in the film. Her other films, Vaashi in Malayalam and Dasara and Bhola Shankar in Telugu, are all expected to be released in the coming months. According to media reports, the National Film Award, Keerthy Suresh charges Rs 2 Crore per film. Also Read: Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence

    Image: Rakul Preet SIngh/Instagram

    Rakul Preet Singh, seen last in Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway24, reportedly charged Rs 3.5 Crore for her films. Next she will be seen in ‘Doctor G’ with Ayushmann Khurrana and ‘Chhatriwali’. Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna unveils promo; assures full entertainment

