    Nayanthara rushed to hospital: Actress started vomiting post eating food prepared by her husband Vignesh

    First Published Aug 10, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

    According to reports, Nayanthara started vomiting after eating a dish prepared by Vignesh Shivan. After that, she was taken to a hospital, and the doctors kept her under observation for a few hours. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara was admitted to a hospital following vomiting, and she was discharged after a few hours. It is reported that she began vomiting after eating a dinner made by her husband, Vignesh Shivan. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara was taken to the hospital, where physicians kept her under observation for a few hours. She was later discharged. A few reports also claimed that the actress was in the hospital for her treatment for a skin infection.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, the news spread like wildfire, making Nayanthara’s fans worried; there has been no official confirmation. The 37-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base through her acting chops and charming personality. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara’s popularity surpasses Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. As a result, she has become one of the most sought-after actors in Indian film industry. Nayanthara's 75th film was just released to tremendous acclaim.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to rumours, Nayanthara has asked for Rs 10 crore for this film. Nayanthara's salary for Lady Superstar 75 places her as the highest-paid actress in the South Indian cinema business.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the other hand, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's fans are thrilled since they can now watch the couple's wedding on the OTT platform Netflix. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is a documentary chronicling the couple's love story, adventure, and marriage. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Netflix recently posted a teaser for the documentary, and the beautiful images and tidbits excited her fans for the complete series to launch.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing the first look of the documentary on Instagram, Netflix India’s official account wrote, “A magical documentary about Nayanthara and Vignesh’s fairytale wedding…BRB, getting down on one knee and asking you to be our +1 to this. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming to Netflix!"

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On July 21, the documentary was announced. Gautham Vasudev Menon directed it, while Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures produced it.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On June 9, Nayanthara married director and long-time partner Vignesh Shivan in a small ceremony. The wedding was attended by a few close friends from the film industry at a hotel in Mahabalipuram.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman, Rajinikanth, Suriya and his wife were among those who attended the wedding. The actress donned a gorgeous red saree with a veil to the wedding, while Vignesh Shivan looked dashing in traditional South Indian dress. Also Read: Pictures and Videos: Sara Ali Khan in New York City, visits Columbia University

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara was most recently seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan, where she will co-star with Shah Rukh Khan. The film's first trailer was recently released. The film is set to be released in 2023. Also Read: If I have hurt anyone, I would regret it: Aamir Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha

