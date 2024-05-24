Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Natasha Stankovic HOT photos: 6 times the SEXY actress flaunted her BIKINI body

    First Published May 24, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian model, dancer, and actress who has gained popularity in India, particularly in the Indian entertainment industry.

    Natasa Stankovic was born on March 4, 1992, in Pozarevac, Serbia. She began her career as a model in Serbia before venturing into the Indian entertainment industry.

    Stankovic made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the film "Satyagraha" (2013), directed by Prakash Jha. Though her role was small, it marked her entry into the Indian film industry.

    Natasa Stankovic gained widespread recognition in India through her appearances on reality television shows. She participated in the reality show "Bigg Boss 8" in 2014, where she was one of the contestants.

    Stankovic is known for her exceptional dancing skills. She has showcased her talent on various platforms, including music videos and reality shows, earning praise for her performances.

    Natasa Stankovic garnered media attention when she began dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020, and they welcomed their first child, a son named Agastya, in July 2020.

    Stankovic is active on social media platforms like Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, fashion choices, and professional projects with her followers.

