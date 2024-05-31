Natasa Stankovic HOT photos: 6 times the SEXY model stunned the internet with her BIKINI looks

Natasa Stankovic is currently making headlines for her divorce from husband-cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian model, dancer, and actress, who has been in the news for various reasons, including her work in the entertainment industry and personal life.

Natasa Stankovic gained significant media attention when she announced her engagement to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in January 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Agastya, in July 2020. Any updates or public appearances by the couple often make headlines.

Stankovic is active on social media platforms like Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, professional projects, and collaborations.

As a model and actress, Stankovic's fashion choices and style statements often garner attention from fashion enthusiasts and media outlets.

She is known for her toned figure and is a fitness freak as she is often spotted working out in the gym.