Natasa Stankovic hosts Agastya's 4th birthday; faces blacklash because of Hardik Pandya's absence [PHOTOS]

Natasa Stankovic celebrated her son Agastya's 4th birthday in Serbia with a Hot Wheels-themed party. Despite their recent separation, Natasa’s efforts were overshadowed by online criticism over Hardik Pandya's absence

Natasha, Agastya

Natasa Stankovic marked her son Agastya's 4th birthday with a vibrant Hot Wheels-themed celebration in Serbia. Though she put a lot of effort into the event, the occasion was met with criticism from netizens, who noted Hardik Pandya’s absence. The couple’s recent separation has added to the scrutiny

Natasa Stankovic Celebrates Son's Birthday in Serbia

Natasa Stankovic recently organized a Hot Wheels-themed birthday party for her son, Agastya, in Serbia, marking his 4th birthday. The celebration featured vibrant decorations and a range of fun activities designed for kids

Separation from Hardik Pandya

After announcing their separation in July 2024, Natasa and Hardik Pandya have committed to co-parenting their son, Agastya. Despite their split, both parents continue to show their dedication to Agastya's well-being and happiness

AgastyaInside the Birthday Bash

Natasa shared glimpses of the birthday party on Instagram, showcasing a Hot Wheels-themed cake and fun games. Photos captured Agastya enjoying his special day, including cutting the cake and playing inside a racing car

Netizens React to Hardik's Absence

The absence of Hardik Pandya at the birthday celebration sparked criticism from netizens. Comments on Natasa's post reflected concerns about Agastya missing his father's presence and questioned the timing of the celebration

Hardik Pandya’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

On the same day, Hardik Pandya posted a touching video on Instagram, celebrating Agastya’s birthday. The video depicted playful moments between father and son, highlighting their bond and Hardik’s affection for Agastya

Public Reaction and Criticism

Some social media users expressed disappointment over the birthday celebration being held without Hardik. They suggested that a joint celebration could have created lasting positive memories for Agastya amidst the family transition

Family Dynamics Post-Separation

Despite their separation, both Natasa and Hardik remain focused on co-parenting Agastya. Their individual tributes to their son’s birthday reflect their ongoing commitment to providing him with love and support during this period

Latest Videos