Natasa Stankovic hosts Agastya's 4th birthday; faces blacklash because of Hardik Pandya's absence [PHOTOS]
Natasha, Agastya
Natasa Stankovic marked her son Agastya's 4th birthday with a vibrant Hot Wheels-themed celebration in Serbia. Though she put a lot of effort into the event, the occasion was met with criticism from netizens, who noted Hardik Pandya’s absence. The couple’s recent separation has added to the scrutiny
Natasa Stankovic Celebrates Son's Birthday in Serbia
Natasa Stankovic recently organized a Hot Wheels-themed birthday party for her son, Agastya, in Serbia, marking his 4th birthday. The celebration featured vibrant decorations and a range of fun activities designed for kids
Separation from Hardik Pandya
After announcing their separation in July 2024, Natasa and Hardik Pandya have committed to co-parenting their son, Agastya. Despite their split, both parents continue to show their dedication to Agastya's well-being and happiness
AgastyaInside the Birthday Bash
Natasa shared glimpses of the birthday party on Instagram, showcasing a Hot Wheels-themed cake and fun games. Photos captured Agastya enjoying his special day, including cutting the cake and playing inside a racing car
Netizens React to Hardik's Absence
The absence of Hardik Pandya at the birthday celebration sparked criticism from netizens. Comments on Natasa's post reflected concerns about Agastya missing his father's presence and questioned the timing of the celebration
Hardik Pandya’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
On the same day, Hardik Pandya posted a touching video on Instagram, celebrating Agastya’s birthday. The video depicted playful moments between father and son, highlighting their bond and Hardik’s affection for Agastya
Public Reaction and Criticism
Some social media users expressed disappointment over the birthday celebration being held without Hardik. They suggested that a joint celebration could have created lasting positive memories for Agastya amidst the family transition
Family Dynamics Post-Separation
Despite their separation, both Natasa and Hardik remain focused on co-parenting Agastya. Their individual tributes to their son’s birthday reflect their ongoing commitment to providing him with love and support during this period