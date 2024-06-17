Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla SUPER SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress looks HOT in revealing pictures

    Namrata Malla has garnered attention for her captivating photography and dynamic dance performances that showcase her confidence and expressive style. Her artistic expressions through photography and dance captivate audiences with their boldness and energy, establishing her as a distinctive talent in the entertainment industry

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

    Namrata Malla

    Namrata Malla regularly updates her social media with striking images that celebrate her confident demeanor and showcase her stunning physique

    article_image2

    Namrata Malla

    Namrata Malla frequently shares alluring photos on social media, confidently displaying her physique with style and grace

    article_image3

    Namrata Malla

    Namrata Malla stands out as a leading figure in Bhojpuri dance, recognized for her exceptional skills and leadership of the renowned Zenith Dance Troupe

    article_image4

    Namrata Malla

    Renowned for her mastery of Bhojpuri dance, Namrata Malla leads the acclaimed Zenith Dance Troupe, showcasing her talent and dedication to the art form

    article_image5

    Namrata Malla

    Namrata Malla's Instagram account captivates a wide audience with its bold and captivating photos, making it a magnet for admirers of her daring style

    article_image6

    Namrata Malla

    Namrata Malla's Instagram presence is widely followed, drawing attention with its adventurous and alluring photographs that intrigue many followers

    article_image7

    Namrata Malla

    Namrata Malla frequently shares photos on social media, showcasing her dance skills and fitness in bikinis, bras, and stylish attire, captivating her audience with her vibrant performances

    article_image8

    Namrata Malla

    On her social media platforms, Namrata Malla regularly posts photos displaying her dance prowess and athletic physique, often dressed in bikinis, bras, and fashionable outfits that highlight her energetic dance routines

    article_image9

    Namrata Malla

    Namrata Malla has made notable appearances in multiple Bhojpuri films such as "Ahimsa" (2023), "Don Kumara" (2023), and "Chor Bazaar" (2022). Renowned for her confident and glamorous persona, she has garnered acclaim for her compelling performances within the industry

    article_image10

    Namrata Malla

    Moreover, Namrata Malla demonstrates her skills as a dancer and performer, sharing her talents and captivating performances on platforms such as YouTube

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aishwarya Arjun-Umapathy Ramaiah wedding reception: Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Vijay Sethupathi attend RKK

    Aishwarya Arjun-Umapathy Ramaiah wedding reception: Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Vijay Sethupathi attend

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri head to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh for next leg of shoot; Read ATG

    'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri head to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh for next leg of shoot; Read

    Fathers Day 2024: Saba Ali Khan shares NEVER before seen photos of Pataudi family [PICTURES] ATG

    Father's Day 2024: Saba Ali Khan shares NEVER before seen photos of Pataudi family [PICTURES]

    Bengaluru police issue notice to actor Chikkanna in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    Bengaluru police issue notice to actor Chikkanna in Renukaswamy murder case

    A look into actress-writer Alia Bhatt's newly launched children book 'Ed Finds A Home' RKK

    A look into actress-writer Alia Bhatt's newly launched children book 'Ed Finds A Home'

    Recent Stories

    Bihar college student alleges contaminated food in mess: Dead snake found, expired bread served AJR

    Bihar college student alleges contaminated food in mess: Dead snake found, expired bread served

    Omelet to Chia Pudding: 7 protein Breakfast ideas for Weight Loss ATG

    Omelet to Chia Pudding: 7 protein Breakfast ideas for Weight Loss

    Kanchanjunga Express tragedy: Railway Minister visits accident site, victims in hospital; vows probe (WATCH) snt

    Kanchanjunga Express tragedy: Railway Minister visits accident site, victims in hospital; vows probe (WATCH)

    Six Pakistan players, including Babar Azam, to holiday in London after T20 World Cup 2024 flop show: Report snt

    Six Pakistan players, including Babar Azam, to holiday in London after T20 World Cup 2024 flop show: Report

    Telangana SHOCKER! CCTV captures accused carrying minor girl before rape, murder in Peddapalli (WATCH) AJR

    Telangana SHOCKER! CCTV captures accused carrying minor girl before rape, murder in Peddapalli (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon