    Namrata Malla shows off sexy moves on Kamal Haasan's 'Pathala Pathala' song from Vikram

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Actress Namrata Malla’s latest Instagram post shows her dancing to Kamal Haasan’s song ‘Pathala Pathala’ from the movie ‘Vikram’.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Bhojpuri actress and dancer Namrata Malla is one of the most followed celebrities in the particular film industry. She is known for her bold looks, sexy moves and hot avatars; her social media stands witness to it as she often shares pictures and videos of herself in bikinis and more. Namrata, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, has once again taken the internet by storm with her latest post on Instagram. The actor shared a video of herself dancing on to Kamal Haasan’s song ‘Pathala Pathala’ from his recently released movie ‘Vikram’. In the video, Namrata is seen showing off some ultra-sexy moves that will leave your jaw dropped.

    To watch the video, click here: 

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    This is not the first time that Namrata Malla has posted a video of herself showing off some hot moves. The actor is rather famous to post her dancing videos which create a sensation among her social media followers.

    ALSO READ: 7 revealing bikini pictures of sexy Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Just a day ago, Namrata Malla shared a video in which she is seen performing a sensuous walk on Yanchan’s song ‘Remember’, wearing an embellished bikini set in black and metallic silver. The actor also wore her patent nose ring and a chand tika on the forehead to give her outfit an Indian look.

    ALSO READ: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla dons Calvin Klein’s sexy lingerie, shares latest pics

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Other than dancing, Namrata Malla is known to create havoc on social media with her bikini pictures. Time and again, with the images that she posts on Instagram, she has proved that she is an absolute water baby! The actor has more than often posed in two pieces near water bodies, pictures of which have become a hit among her fans and followers.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Namnrata Malla was last seen sharing screen space with popular Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav. The duo did a dance on the song ‘Do Ghunt’ which was voiced by Khesari and singer Shilpi Raj.

