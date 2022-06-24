Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 revealing bikini pictures of sexy Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    Namrata Malla's pictures in bikinis have been raging the social media. Take a look at some of her photos in swimwear where she poses sensuously for the camera.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla is known for her bold looks and style. The actress often puts out dance videos of herself, grooving to trending songs while showing off some sensuous moves. And not just videos, Namrata also more than often shares images of herself in skimpy clothes and bikinis on her social media. Namrata has got her name included in the list of most followed and loved actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her followers on social media continue to grow each day, and looking at her pictures, we don’t blame the users for falling in love with her. Meanwhile, take a look at seven pictures of Namrata in a bikini that can woo you instantly!

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Namrata Malla enjoys a huge fan following of over 1.4 million followers, alone on Instagram. So far, she has over 1600 posts, which are a mix of her scintillating photographs and dance videos.

    ALSO READ: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla dons Calvin Klein’s sexy lingerie, shares latest pics

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Among the photographs that Namrata Malla has shared on her social media, most of them are of her in a bikini, striking some sexy poses. Her pictures from the beaches are something that her fans must not miss!

    ALSO READ: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shimmers in gold bikini; wows fans with hot 'desi tadka' (pics and videos)

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Namrata Malla’s last post is of her dancing to a song and moving in a very sensuous manner. “We’ll never Have today again ❤️❤️,” she captioned her post. The video alone has received over 3000 likes in a few hours of posting it with hundreds of fans commenting on it.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Recently, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Namrata Malla had revealed that yoga was the secret to her fit body, apart from the numerous other fitness activities that she does, including dancing. No wonder she’s got a great body to flaunt!

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Meanwhile, when it comes to posing in front of the camera, Namrata Malla has never shied away from striking some ultra-bold poses. In every picture that she posts, she oozes hotness.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    However, Namrata Malla is a lot more than an actress posting hot photographs on social media. She is a talented actress who is also a trained dancer.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    On the professional front, Namrata Malla last shared screen space with Khesari Lal Yadav. Namrata and Khesari Lal Yadav danced fiercely in their recently released song 'Do Ghunt'. The song was sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and singer Shilpi Raj.

