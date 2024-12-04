Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Know combined net worth of the couple

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to wed in December 2024! Discover their combined net worth, Chaitanya's luxury car collection, and details about their upcoming nuptials. Learn more about their journey to success in the entertainment industry.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 6:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, both prominent figures in the entertainment industry, are set to marry on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios. On August 8, 2024, the pair got engaged in a small ceremony at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. Naga's work in movies, online series, brand endorsements, and wise financial decisions have contributed to his riches.

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya's net worth

One of Telugu cinema's top actors, Naga Chaitanya, has a net worth of Rs 154 crore. By making a variety of investments, he has grown his financial fortune and solidified his place in the film business at the age of 38. Media report estimates that Chaitanya will make between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore from each deal. Revenue from his commercial endeavors and brand endorsements further supplement his enormous fortune.

article_image3

Naga Chaitanya's bikes and expensive vehicles

Another well-known characteristic of Naga Chaitanya is his passion for superbikes and expensive vehicles. He has a remarkable collection of cars, including a Range Rover Autobiography (about Rs 3.40 crore) and a Ferrari F430 (roughly Rs 1.75 crore). He recently expanded his collection with a silver Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which costs Rs 3.5 crore. To further demonstrate his taste for luxury and performance automobiles, Chaitanya also owns two expensive superbikes: a Triumph Thruxton R and a BMW R9T.

article_image4

Sobhita Dhulipala's net worth

Sobhita's estimated net worth ranges from Rs 7 to Rs 10 crores, according to reports. She costs between Rs 70 lakh and 1 crore each production and is well-known for her powerful roles and flexibility. She is one of the most sought-after personalities in Telugu and Bollywood film due to her ability and commitment.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya, two prominent figures in the entertainment world, reportedly have a combined net worth of Rs 164 crore. Their financial success reflects years of hard work and iconic performances in both films and web series. 

