Naga Chaitanya’s romance rumors: Shruti Haasan to Krithi Shetty, 6 women he was linked with

Naga Chaitanya, the popular actor, has been in the limelight due to his relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. After his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, Chaitanya found love again with Sobhita. Their rumored romance has now led to their engagement, which was confirmed by Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, in 2024.



Kajal Aggarwal

Naga Chaitanya and Kajal Aggarwal sparked dating rumors in 2011 during their collaboration on the film Dhada. Their on-screen chemistry was adored by fans, and the duo was often seen together at events, leading to speculations. However, neither of them confirmed their relationship, leaving it as mere rumors.

Shruti Haasan

Chaitanya’s relationship with Shruti Haasan made headlines after their close camaraderie at the 2013 Filmfare Awards South. Rumors about their relationship spread, with reports suggesting Chaitanya even considered marriage. Their romance ended after a disagreement involving Shruti’s sister, Akshara, but they later worked together in Premam (2016).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's relationship blossomed after they both ended previous relationships. They married in 2017, after an engagement the same year. Their marriage lasted four years before they announced their separation in 2021. Despite the split, the exact reasons for their divorce remain unclear to this day.

Daksha Nagarkar

After his divorce from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya was linked to actress Daksha Nagarkar, his co-star in Bangarraju (2022). During the film's promotional period, rumors about their romance gained traction. Daksha's public admiration for Chaitanya fueled the gossip, but neither of them confirmed the relationship, keeping it ambiguous.

Krithi Shetty

Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty were speculated to be dating after working together in Bangarraju and Custody. Their strong on-screen chemistry led to rumors about their off-screen romance. Despite fans’ hopes, the duo never acknowledged the speculations, and the rumors eventually faded, leaving their relationship status unclear.

Sobhita Dhulipala

After his divorce from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya was rumored to be dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The speculation intensified after the two were seen together at several events. On August 8, 2024, Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, confirmed their engagement, officially ending the rumors and cementing their relationship as the next chapter in Chaitanya’s life.

