Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nabha Natesh looks SEXY, BOLD in black and white thigh-high slit tube dress [PICTURES]

    Nabha Natesh, a popular actress, made her debut in 'Vajrakaya' with Shiva Rajkumar and gained prominence in Telugu cinema with 'iSmart Shankar.' She's set to return with 'Darling,' releasing July 19. Recently, she shared stunning photos in a bold black-white dress, garnering praise. Known for her bold fashion, she continues to impress fans

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    Nabha Natesh

    Nabha Natesh, a prominent actress, debuted with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in 'Vajrakaya' (2015), directed by Harsha

    article_image2

    Nabha Natesh

    After gaining acclaim in Kannada cinema, she made her Telugu debut with 'iSmart Shankar,' a blockbuster directed by Puri Jagannadh

    article_image3

    Nabha Natesh

    Nabha Natesh's upcoming film 'Darling' has her in the lead, set for release on July 19; she's actively promoting it

    article_image4

    Nabha Natesh

    Recently, Nabha Natesh shared striking photos from a photoshoot in a black-white thigh-high slit tube dress

    article_image5

    Nabha Natesh

    The outfit featured bold black floral embellishments and was paired with high boots, showcasing her glamorous style

    article_image6

    Nabha Natesh

    Nabha's Natesh's makeup included deep pink lipstick and glossy accents, emphasizing her stunning features

    article_image7

    Nabha Natesh

    Known for her bold fashion choices, Nabha Natesh also dazzled in a sleek black tank top and high-waisted grey trousers, reflecting casual elegance with a touch of glam

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt join hand for comedy sequel; Mrunal Thakur to join Scotland schedule ATG

    Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt join hand for comedy sequel; Mrunal Thakur to join Scotland schedule

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik calls husband Armaan's marriage to Kritika 'unfair', says 'I am his legal wife' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik calls husband Armaan's marriage to Kritika 'unfair', says 'I am his legal wife'

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Mere sath galat kia gaya...', Payal Malik admits Armaan's marriage to Kritika is unfair ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Mere sath galat kia gaya...', Payal Malik admits Armaan's marriage to Kritika is unfair

    Lawrence Bishnoi's plan to kill Salman Khan cost Rs 25 lakh? Mumbai Police shares new charge sheet RKK

    Lawrence Bishnoi's plan to kill Salman Khan cost Rs 25 lakh? Mumbai Police shares new charge sheet

    After Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys, RDX producers accused of financial fraud anr

    After Manjummel Boys, RDX producers accused of financial fraud

    Recent Stories

    Stopped smoking when I learned it shortens lifespan Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    ‘Stopped smoking when I learned it shortens lifespan’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Redmi 13 to CMF Phone 1: Top smartphones launching in July 2024 gcw

    Redmi 13 to CMF Phone 1: Top smartphones launching in July 2024

    Ground reality, facts': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker over expunged remarks AJR

    'Ground reality, facts': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker over expunged remarks

    Kerala DGP's land deal case: Efforts underway for compromise, return money to complainant anr

    Kerala DGP's land deal case: Efforts underway for compromise, return money to complainant

    Karnataka battles Dengue surge: 5700 cases in 6 months, 5 fatalities including 1 in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka battles Dengue surge: 5700 cases in 6 months, 5 fatalities including 1 in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon