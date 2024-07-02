Nabha Natesh looks SEXY, BOLD in black and white thigh-high slit tube dress [PICTURES]

Nabha Natesh, a popular actress, made her debut in 'Vajrakaya' with Shiva Rajkumar and gained prominence in Telugu cinema with 'iSmart Shankar.' She's set to return with 'Darling,' releasing July 19. Recently, she shared stunning photos in a bold black-white dress, garnering praise. Known for her bold fashion, she continues to impress fans

Nabha Natesh, a prominent actress, debuted with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in 'Vajrakaya' (2015), directed by Harsha

After gaining acclaim in Kannada cinema, she made her Telugu debut with 'iSmart Shankar,' a blockbuster directed by Puri Jagannadh

Nabha Natesh's upcoming film 'Darling' has her in the lead, set for release on July 19; she's actively promoting it

Recently, Nabha Natesh shared striking photos from a photoshoot in a black-white thigh-high slit tube dress

The outfit featured bold black floral embellishments and was paired with high boots, showcasing her glamorous style

Nabha's Natesh's makeup included deep pink lipstick and glossy accents, emphasizing her stunning features

Known for her bold fashion choices, Nabha Natesh also dazzled in a sleek black tank top and high-waisted grey trousers, reflecting casual elegance with a touch of glam

