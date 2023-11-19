Mukesh, Nita Ambani celebrate their grandchildren's first birthday, celebs attend in floral outfits

On Saturday, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani celebrated their daughter Isha's twins' first birthday, and the event was attended by many Bollywood stars.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani were happy grandparents as they celebrated their twin grandkids Aadiya and Krishna's first birthday on November 18.

Anant Ambani and Shikhar Pahariya

Anant Ambani and Shikhar Pahariya arrived at the birthday party together. Anant was seen in a black hoddie and black pants. Shikhar opted for a red check shirt and blue pants.

Karan Johar with kids

Karan Johar wore a pink over-sized shirt which had black rats made on it. He posed with kids Yash and Ruhi.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor looked adorable in a blue floral long dress that came with flowers on it. She completed her look with white flat slippers.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked cute in a cream off-shoulder floral dress. She completed her look with pink shoes and white handbag.

Aditya Roy Kapur

For the party, Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper and arrived in a blue shirt, white pants and brown shoes.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a green long floral dress with flowers printed on it. She completed her look with a ponytail and earrings.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor wore an oversized white shirt and loose denim jeans with white shoes. She paied her look with a purple handbag and shades.

Mukesh, Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani wore a red check shirt and meanwhile, Nita Ambani looked elegant in a purple net knee-length dress.