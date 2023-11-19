Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mukesh, Nita Ambani celebrate their grandchildren's first birthday, celebs attend in floral outfits

    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    On Saturday, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani celebrated their daughter Isha's twins' first birthday, and the event was attended by many Bollywood stars.

    article_image1

    Mukesh and Nita Ambani were happy grandparents as they celebrated their twin grandkids Aadiya and Krishna's first birthday on November 18.

    article_image2

    Anant Ambani and Shikhar Pahariya

    Anant Ambani and Shikhar Pahariya arrived at the birthday party together. Anant was seen in a black hoddie and black pants. Shikhar opted for a red check shirt and blue pants. 

    article_image3

    Karan Johar with kids

    Karan Johar wore a pink over-sized shirt which had black rats made on it. He posed with kids Yash and Ruhi. 

    article_image4

    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor looked adorable in a blue floral long dress that came with flowers on it. She completed her look with white flat slippers.

    article_image5

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday looked cute in a cream off-shoulder floral dress. She completed her look with pink shoes and white handbag.

    article_image6

    Aditya Roy Kapur

    For the party, Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper and arrived in a blue shirt, white pants and brown shoes.

    article_image7

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a green long floral dress with flowers printed on it. She completed her look with a ponytail and earrings. 

    article_image8

    Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor wore an oversized white shirt and loose denim jeans with white shoes. She paied her look with a purple handbag and shades.

    article_image9

    Mukesh, Nita Ambani

    Mukesh Ambani wore a red check shirt and meanwhile, Nita Ambani looked elegant in a purple net knee-length dress. 

