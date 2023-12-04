Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mrunal Thakur's latest saree ensemble sets the perfect tone for this season's wedding attire - Photos

    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    Mrunal Thakur recently shared captivating images in a vibrant yellow and red saree, exuding stunning elegance and serving as an ideal source of inspiration for flawless wedding attire looks.

    article_image1

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    Mrunal Thakur, renowned for her contributions to both Bollywood and Telugu cinema, recently shared two distinct sets of pictures donning sarees. Her graceful presence radiates elegance, sparking excitement and garnering attention from her fans.

    article_image2

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    For the initial ensemble, she adorned a stunning red sequin saree featuring intricately embroidered golden borders and a matching blouse, showcasing a captivating and stylish appearance.

    article_image3

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    Complementing her attire with exquisite accessories, Mrunal Thakur opted for a lavish choker necklace adorned with green and white pearls. Additionally, she adorned a kada bangle encrusted with golden, green, and white crystals, adding a touch of opulence to her overall look.

    article_image4

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    She styled her hair in an elegant bun and opted for a clean makeup look, featuring a light red lipstick shade and well-defined eyeliner. 

    article_image5

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    In her second appearance, she embraced a stunning yellow saree, playfully referring to it as the delightful "Laddoo Peela" color, paired elegantly with a pink blouse.

    article_image6

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    In terms of accessories, she opted for a heavy set of pink and white jhumkas, along with a white pearl bangle adorning one hand, perfectly complementing the vibrancy of her yellow saree ensemble.

    article_image7

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    For her makeup in the second look, she embraced a subtle approach, featuring a light pink lipstick shade and precisely defined eyeliner. 

    article_image8

    Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

    On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for her forthcoming movie 'Hi Nanna' alongside Telugu actor Nani. The highly anticipated film is scheduled for release on December 7th.

